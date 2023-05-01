New Mango-Choco Marjolaine: Red Ribbonâ€™s most exciting cake yet!

New Mango-Choco Marjolaine: Red Ribbon’s most exciting cake yet!

MANILA, Philippines — Red Ribbon is treating dessert lovers to a symphony of flavors and textures with its most exciting cake yet: the New Mango-Choco Marjolaine!

This exciting new Red Ribbon cake brings together the perfect combination of refreshingly sweet mangoes and rich chocolate filling, in between crunchy-chewy wafer layers, praline cream and finished off with roasted cashew nuts.

Indulgent yet light and refreshing, the Mango-Choco Marjolaine is definitely a perfect treat amidst hot summer days.

This delectable treat will be available in participating stores starting May 1, for only P899 for Junior size and P1,299 for Regular size.

Don’t miss out on Red Ribbon’s most exciting cake yet!

Visit this link for the complete list of participating stores. You can also order via the Red Ribbon app, website, hotline #87777 and the GrabFood and Foodpanda apps.