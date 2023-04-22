How to cook Sinigang na Bangus the easiest way

MANILA, Philippines — Apart from Adobo, Sinigang is the dish Filipinos love the most.

This delicious hot, sour soup dish is versatile, because you can use meat (pork, beef), fish (bangus, maya-maya), and seafood (saltwater and freshwater shrimps) as your main protein ingredient. The souring agent also varies from sampalok (tamarind), bayabas (guava), santol, and mango to watermelon, miso, and batwan, among others.

One more quality that endears Sinigang to Filipinos is that it is easy to prepare, probably the easiest to prepare is Sinigang na Bangus. As long as all the ingredients are there, including fresh bangus (milkfish) from the market, it would not take too long to cook the dish.

Making it even easier is the availability of sinigang mixes these days. So, when pressed for time, there is no more need to cook the broth long to extract the natural sourness of the fruit. Just mix in the right amount of sinigang mix and you’ve got a bowl of awesome goodness after a few minutes.

To demonstrate how easy it is the cook sinigang, Chef Peachy Cebrero of Peach & Co. conducted a cooking demo during the recent Seafood Festival of Fishermall. Known for being a source of fresh fish and seafood, Fishermall offered all seafood at discounted prices for the duration of the Seafood Festival.

Chef Peachy Cebrero conducting a cooking demo at Fishermall Quezon Ave.

Sinigang na Bangus

INGREDIENTS:

4 cups water or rice washing

1 pc. red onion, quartered lengthwise

2 pcs. tomatoes, quartered

1 pc. radish, peeled and sliced

3 pcs. okra, sliced

1/2 kg. bangus (milkfish), sliced

2 pcs. siling pansigang

1 pack Knorr Sinigang na Sampalok Mix Original (22 grams)

1 bundle kangkong, cut into bite-sized pieces

PROCEDURE:

1. Pour water or rice washing into a pot. Add onions and tomatoes. Bring to a slow boil, then lower heat to simmer for a few minutes.

2. Add radish and okra. Boil for 2 minutes. Add fish and long green chili (siling pansigang). Simmer gently until cooked through.

3. Add sinigang mix and kangkong. Stir and simmer.

4. Ladle into soup bowls and serve with freshly cooked rice.

