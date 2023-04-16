Ogie Alcasid's 'tuyo' now available in Japan

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Ogie Alcasid's "tuyo" business is now sold in Japan.

Ogie shared his good news on his Instagram account.

"We are proud to announce that @greenfood.ph is now in JAPAN and i am here with my partners upon the invitation of IBCorporation Japan to see their operations!! @edsontamada @sushireyes @tal.vale @victorvale MORE visits to the stores tomorrow!!!" he wrote in the caption.

In another post, Ogie posted a photo with his business partners in Japan.

"Just wanted to flex my partner @sushireyes because her original recipes gourmet tuyo and bangus are now in JAPAN. Flex ko rin my inaanaks and partners @tal.vale and @victorvale who have both worked so hard to let this dream of their mom @sushireyes be a reality," he said.

"God has more plans for @greenfood.ph and his plans are good. to God be the glory. Thank you @ibcompany.inc for this golden opportunity," he added.

