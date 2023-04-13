McDonald's releases BT21 meal, converts party areas into night study halls for students

MANILA, Philippines — Recognizing the importance of education, fast food chain McDonald's recently went beyond giving jobs to working students.

Faced with the pandemic in 2020, they turned over 200 party areas into classrooms, which catered to teachers’ need for a safe, work-friendly place to conduct their online classes. Now, with the pandemic relatively under control and face-to-face classes back, the company realized the importance of education and the challenges students face in finding a safe and conducive learning environment for after-school work.

So, last month, a total of 60 participating stores located near key universities opened their doors to students nationwide and welcomed them to the Night Classroom. These cater to late-night study sessions, available from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily.

The Night Classroom is equipped with solo study and wide table setups and free WiFi access in select stores for uninterrupted study and work sessions. Apart from a space to work and study, students can also enjoy big deals and discounts on their favorites with exclusive offers from the brand's app. With the Night Classroom, students can now have a convenient and comfortable location to complete their academic tasks, allowing them to maximize their productivity.

“(Our stores) have always been a safe and trusted space to create feel-good moments for all whether you’re a family celebrating a birthday, an employee getting his coffee fix before work, or a student looking for a place to pull an all-nighter. Students have already been treating (our stores) as their go-to place for meetings or study sessions, so the Night Classroom is our special way of supporting them with their schoolwork,” said Oliver Rabatan, McDonald's Philippines’ vice president and chief marketing officer.

For the complete list of participating stores, visit http://bit.ly/McDoNightClassroom2023.

Starting April 15, the Chicken McNuggets Meal will come with a BT21 surprise. The classic 10-piece Chicken McNuggets comes with two servings of the returning, fan favorite Cajun Sauce; paired with World Famous Fries, as well as a side of Coke. As part of the limited-edition meal, Koya, RJ, Shooky, Mang, Chimmy, Tata and Cooky also come as their own collectibles that you can snag for every order.

One order of the Chicken McNuggets Meal Meets BT21 is priced at P550 and already includes the complete meal, as well as a BT21 collectible you can choose from. For those who can’t get enough of the Cajun Sauce, enjoy an extra order of the dipping sauce for only P20. The Chicken McNuggets Meal Meets BT21 is available only via Dine-In, Take-Out, Drive-Thru and for delivery exclusively through the McDelivery PH App (toy availability may vary per branch).

For those excited to enjoy the meal, the app has an early access offer - download the app to avail the meal from April 13 to 14. Once in-store, open the app and click on the “My Deals” tab. From the “My Deals” tab, click the exclusive McNuggets Meal Meets BT21 deal banner. Press “Redeem” when you’re ready to order at the front counter (for Dine-In and Take-Out), or Drive-Thru claim the meal for P550.

