Andi Eigenmann, Philmar Alipayo open new bar in Siargao

Actress Andi Eigenmann with fiance, surfing champ Philmar Alipayo in an Instagram photo posted August 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Andi Eigenmann and Philmar Alipayo launched a new business in Siargao.

In her Instagram stories, Andi posted snaps of their new bar, Barbosa Siargao's grand opening last Black Saturday.

She also posted a selfie with Philmar.

“Date night with [Philmar] at the opening of our new venture, Barbosa Siargao,” she wrote.

In another story, Andi said that they are tying up with other business partners for the bar.

“Stoked to be partnered up with this [group] of talented individuals who are all setting the bar high for the creative scene on the island, and the rise of surf culture here in the Philippines,” Andi wrote.

Andi and Philmar also own Kanaway Snack Bar in the island province.

The couple have been engaged in December 2020. They have two kids, Lilo and Koa.

