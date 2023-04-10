Healthier baking with Fromage Cookies: Recipe by Chef Get Hao

MANILA, Philippines — These days, you can bake without overloading your cookies with sugar!

Now that more people are becoming more conscious and careful when it comes to their sugar intake, companies like Peotraco have developed healthier alternatives for sweetening baked products. These include Sugarlyte, which is a 50-50 blend of sugar and stevia (a natural plant-based sweetener) so bakers can easily cut their sugar content in half without sacrificing taste and texture.

Chef Get Hao used this blend in baking her Fromage Cookies, and she shares the recipe here:

Fromage Cookies

Ingredients:

100 grams Sugarlyte

150 grams unsalted butter

2 egg whites

100 grams cake flour

100 grams powdered milk

60 grams Parmesan cheese or Cheddar cheese

Procedure:

Cream butter and Sugarlyte together until fluffy and light in color. Add egg white, and continue mixing. Preheat oven to 150 to 170 degree-C. In a bowl, mix together dry ingredients: flour, powdered milk, and grated cheese. Incorporate dry ingredients in butter mixture. Mix until well-blended. Scoop into piping bag fitted with plain tube attachment. Pipe small mounds on baking sheet. Bake for 8 to 12 minutes.

RELATED: Pan de San Nicolas: Pampanga's famed cookies believed to have healing powers