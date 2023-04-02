Chef Fernando Aracama goes back to his roots in 'Lasa ng Negrense' this weekend

MANILA, Philippines — After a very successful weekend run last March 25 and 26, “Lasa ng Negrense” featuring highly respected Chef Fernando "Chef Ferns" Aracama is doing a second weekend run at Sawsaw, Poblacion, Makati, this weekend, April 1 and 2. Lunch is at 12 noon on both dates and dinner is at 6 p.m. and at 8:30 p.m. on both dates.

“Lasa ng Negrense” draws on Chef Ferns’ Negrense roots, having been born and raised in Bacolod City. His love for food and passion for cooking started at home with his mother, Elvira, as his biggest inspiration.

The young Ferns would join her in the kitchen, and they would cook together, churning out delicious dishes that covered anything from everyday dishes to more elaborate family favorites and celebration fares whipped up during special occasions.

So adept has Chef Ferns become at cooking Negrense food that when Chef Sau del Rosario, owner and chef of Sawsaw and Café Fleur in the restaurant district of Poblacion in Makati, thought of having a Sawsaw Regional Cuisine Series featuring guest chefs, Chef Ferns was the first person who came to mind.

They talked as both friends and professional chefs, and came to an agreement. The result was last weekend’s highly successful by-reservations-only lunch event that also served as the launch of the Sawsaw Regional Cuisine Series.

Cansi, Roasted Bone Marrow, Biscocho

Last weekend’s special “Lasa ng Negrense” menu consisted of Cansi, Roasted Bone Marrow, Biscocho (appetizer); Pancit Molo, Scallops, Shrimps Caldo, Chives Oil (soup); a choice of Tinu-om-Banana Leaf ‘Papilotte’ Seabass, Aromatics, Kamias or KBL (Kadios, Buntot, Langka) with Oxtail, Pigeon Peas, Batwan Broth (for the main course); and Bunuelos, Salted Dulce de Gatas, Macadamia ni Sau (dessert).

This weekend’s “Lasa ng Negrense” menu is completely different. It features Kinilaw, Tanigue, Kamias, Lato, Gabi Chips (appetizer); Pulpo Estilo Inasal, Tuba Sawsawan (appetizer); a choice of Tambo – Sugpo, Apahap, Saluyot, Gata or Estofado – Lamb Shank, Binlud, Roasted Garlic, Salsa Verde (for the main course); and Crispy Ibus, Muscovado Latik, Salabat Ice Cream (dessert).

Bunuelos, Salted Dulce de Gatas, Macadamia ni Sau

The Sawsaw Regional Cuisine Series, a brainchild of Chef Sau himself, celebrates the rich and diverse flavors of the Philippines’ regional cuisines by highlighting top local chefs who have mastered their own regional cuisines. Next on the series are Chef Datu Shariff Pendatun (for Maranao cuisine), Chef Reggie Aspiras (Ilocano cuisine), and Chef Den Lim (Kapampangan cuisine).

