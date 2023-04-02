^

Food and Leisure

Chef Fernando Aracama goes back to his roots in 'Lasa ng Negrense' this weekend

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
April 2, 2023 | 10:52am
Chef Fernando Aracama goes back to his roots in 'Lasa ng Negrense' this weekend
Chefs Fernando Aracama and Sau del Rosario
Released

MANILA, Philippines — After a very successful weekend run last March 25 and 26, “Lasa ng Negrense” featuring highly respected Chef Fernando "Chef Ferns" Aracama is doing a second weekend run at Sawsaw, Poblacion, Makati, this weekend, April 1 and 2. Lunch is at 12 noon on both dates and dinner is at 6 p.m. and at 8:30 p.m. on both dates.

“Lasa ng Negrense” draws on Chef Ferns’ Negrense roots, having been born and raised in Bacolod City. His love for food and passion for cooking started at home with his mother, Elvira, as his biggest inspiration.

The young Ferns would join her in the kitchen, and they would cook together, churning out delicious dishes that covered anything from everyday dishes to more elaborate family favorites and celebration fares whipped up during special occasions.

So adept has Chef Ferns become at cooking Negrense food that when Chef Sau del Rosario, owner and chef of Sawsaw and Café Fleur in the restaurant district of Poblacion in Makati, thought of having a Sawsaw Regional Cuisine Series featuring guest chefs, Chef Ferns was the first person who came to mind.

They talked as both friends and professional chefs, and came to an agreement. The result was last weekend’s highly successful by-reservations-only lunch event that also served as the launch of the Sawsaw Regional Cuisine Series.

Cansi, Roasted Bone Marrow, Biscocho

Last weekend’s special “Lasa ng Negrense” menu consisted of Cansi, Roasted Bone Marrow, Biscocho (appetizer); Pancit Molo, Scallops, Shrimps Caldo, Chives Oil (soup); a choice of Tinu-om-Banana Leaf ‘Papilotte’ Seabass, Aromatics, Kamias or KBL (Kadios, Buntot, Langka) with Oxtail, Pigeon Peas, Batwan Broth (for the main course); and Bunuelos, Salted Dulce de Gatas, Macadamia ni Sau (dessert).

This weekend’s “Lasa ng Negrense” menu is completely different. It features Kinilaw, Tanigue, Kamias, Lato, Gabi Chips (appetizer); Pulpo Estilo Inasal, Tuba Sawsawan (appetizer); a  choice of Tambo – Sugpo, Apahap, Saluyot, Gata or Estofado – Lamb Shank, Binlud, Roasted Garlic, Salsa Verde (for the main course); and Crispy Ibus, Muscovado Latik, Salabat Ice Cream (dessert).

Bunuelos, Salted Dulce de Gatas, Macadamia ni Sau

The Sawsaw Regional Cuisine Series, a brainchild of Chef Sau himself, celebrates the rich and diverse flavors of the Philippines’ regional cuisines by highlighting top local chefs who have mastered their own regional cuisines. Next on the series are Chef Datu Shariff Pendatun (for Maranao cuisine), Chef Reggie Aspiras (Ilocano cuisine), and Chef Den Lim (Kapampangan cuisine).

RELATED: Chef Fernando Aracama’s modern takes on 6 staple Filipino food

CHEF FERNANDO ARACAMA
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Filipina bartenders shine in a male-dominated world
1 hour ago

Filipina bartenders shine in a male-dominated world

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 hour ago
Bartenders Sharleen Antonio and Riza Delguime, however, have proven that, in the end, women can thrive, even shine, in a man’s...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Chef Fernando Aracama goes back to his roots in 'Lasa ng Negrense' this weekend
2 hours ago

Chef Fernando Aracama goes back to his roots in 'Lasa ng Negrense' this weekend

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 2 hours ago
After a very successful weekend run last March 25 and 26, “Lasa ng Negrense” featuring highly respected Chef Fernando...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
NZ firefighters release cookbook for drunks
1 day ago

NZ firefighters release cookbook for drunks

By Agence France-Presse | 1 day ago
Firefighters have served up a cookbook for heavily intoxicated New Zealanders, hoping to stop befuddled chefs from burning...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Fun Meringue recipes for kids from celebrity chef
3 days ago

Fun Meringue recipes for kids from celebrity chef

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 3 days ago
Kids simply love sweets!
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Chef Claude Tayag dissects 'national dish' Adobo in new book 'The Ultimate Filipino Adobo'
Exclusive
4 days ago

Chef Claude Tayag dissects 'national dish' Adobo in new book 'The Ultimate Filipino Adobo'

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 4 days ago
Adobo is considered as the Philippines’ "national dish," although unofficially. 
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Peanut butter now considered as 'liquid' by US transport agency
5 days ago

Peanut butter now considered as 'liquid' by US transport agency

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) declared peanut butter as "liquid."
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with