Filipina bartenders shine in a male-dominated world

MANILA, Philippines — It isn’t easy for a woman to make it in a male-dominated world, such as the world of bartending. Bartenders Sharleen Antonio and Riza Delguime, however, have proven that, in the end, women can thrive, even shine, in a man’s turf.

Sharleen works with her husband and fellow bartending professional, Larry Guevara, in one of El Nido, Palawan’s top beach destinations. For her part, Riza works for a leading resort in the country’s surfing haven, Siargao.

While the environment may seem inviting and the work involved in bartending fun and exciting, the challenge has been for women to prove themselves before they are accepted into the norm.

Sharleen, for one, had a difficult time when she first joined the male-dominated bar industry. After all, women bartenders used to be considered as just “cotton candies” behind the bar to attract male clients and rake in tips.

“While I may have experienced some catcalling and received some indecent proposals from male guests in some instances, I have been lucky to have always worked with my husband behind the bar. In 2016, we even joined 'Pilipinas Got Talent Season 5' to show that there is more to bartending than meets the eye,” she said.

Despite the disadvantages of working in a male-dominated industry, however, both women actually love their respective jobs and enjoy mixing up refreshing cocktails, especially when using Tanduay rum.

Sheena used the brand in her bar management class back in college, so she became very familiar with the brand. Collaborating with the brand, she came up with three cocktails that can be enjoyed any time of the year Mango Basil Mojito, Tanduay Espresso Martini, and Tanduay Old-fashioned.

“It’s very easy to mix in cocktails because of its unique and bold character," she added, saying that she usually goes for the dark rum variety for her rootbeer which she puts in a squeeze of fresh lemon.

As for Riza, what she likes about the popular brand is its sweet and strong flavor. Foreign customers would usually ask what rum brand she uses in her cocktails and then request for drinks infused with it. She shared that she uses the particular rum brand when she does her signature cocktail.

Riza also assured that the bartending scene in Siargao has always been and still is “good and clean.” She added: “There are different varieties of bars here, like sports bars and pool bars, and they are all super busy because of the many tourists who visit our island.”

As for her advice, she said aspiring female bartenders should just be themselves. “That would be the key to your success. Bartending is fun, and you get to entertain guests,” she advised.

To which Sheena added: “Gone are the days when women were simply considered as bar backs or force multipliers during busy bar shifts. Or worse, simply as ornaments behind the bar.”

Sheena sincerely wants to motivate, inspire and empower women bartenders and those who would like to start a career in bartending. For this purpose, she and her husband have been conducting workshops and seminars around the country to help aspiring bartenders better their craft.

“It is my wish that female bartenders will continue to flourish and leave their own mark in the field we all so love and are passionate about,” she said.

