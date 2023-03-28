^

Food and Leisure

Peanut butter now considered as 'liquid' by US transport agency

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 28, 2023 | 12:07pm
Peanut butter being a liquid means it cannot be included on a carry-on baggage. 
MANILA, Philippines — US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) declared peanut butter as "liquid."

TSA announced on its Twitter account that peanut butter being a liquid means it cannot be included on a carry-on baggage. 

"You may not be nuts about it, but TSA considers your PB a liquid. In carry-on, it needs to be 3.4 ounces or less," TSA wrote. 

"Make sure all your travel-sized liquids fit in one quart-sized bag," it added. 

TSA posted their announcement with a bottle of peanut butter which has a text, "Peanut butter... a liquid has no definite shape and takes a shape dictated by its container."

A Twitter user asked TSA, "So what if it’s on a sandwich?"

TSA responded with: "Solid foods, including peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, are allowed in carry-on bags with no quantity limitations or packing requirements."

RELATED: Fresh starts: New Filipino summer flavors to try

