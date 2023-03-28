Peanut butter now considered as 'liquid' by US transport agency

MANILA, Philippines — US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) declared peanut butter as "liquid."

TSA announced on its Twitter account that peanut butter being a liquid means it cannot be included on a carry-on baggage.

"You may not be nuts about it, but TSA considers your PB a liquid. In carry-on, it needs to be 3.4 ounces or less," TSA wrote.

"Make sure all your travel-sized liquids fit in one quart-sized bag," it added.

You may not be nuts about it, but TSA considers your PB a liquid. In carry-on, it needs to be 3.4oz or less. Make sure all your travel-sized liquids fit in one quart-sized bag. #PeanutButter pic.twitter.com/4RzDv3Up7B — TSA (@TSA) March 21, 2023

TSA posted their announcement with a bottle of peanut butter which has a text, "Peanut butter... a liquid has no definite shape and takes a shape dictated by its container."

A Twitter user asked TSA, "So what if it’s on a sandwich?"

TSA responded with: "Solid foods, including peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, are allowed in carry-on bags with no quantity limitations or packing requirements."

