Because they can't thank you enough, Samgyupsalamat continues P333 unli Korean BBQ on March 30!

MANILA, Philippines — Since 2012, Samgyupsalamat has offered premium unlimited Korean BBQ experiences to diners across the Philippines. With over 70 branches nationwide, Samgyupsalamat only continues to grow bigger.

As the first and the no. 1 unlimited KBBQ restaurant in the Philippines, Samgyupsalamat has become a delicious avenue for Filipinos to celebrate their small and big wins—and to bond over Korean food with family, friends and loved ones.

In Korea, March 3 (3.3) is celebrated as Samgyeopsal Day. This unofficial holiday celebrated on the third day of the third month corresponds to the literal meaning of samgyeopsal which is "three-layered meat" (sam meaning "three", gyeop meaning "layer" and sal meaning "flesh”).

To honor this day, Samgyupsalamat declared March 3, as Samgyupsalamat Day in the Philippines, offering unlimited KBBQ for only P333 on March 3, 13, 23 and 30.

Even better, Samgyupsalamat fans will get a chance to win a free trip to Jeju Island in South Korea by taking part in Samgyupsalamat’s Hallyu Challenge!

According to Engr. Daryl Dexter Julio, one of Samgyupsalamat’s directors, "The growth and recovery of Samgyupsalamat have been phenomenal. Despite the pandemic, we have remained strong with the support of our loyal customers."

"We have felt the love from our countrymen for more than a decade. And despite the challenges we all faced, despite other companies copying us, Filipinos continue to support Samgyupsalamat. So it is our turn to say 'Salamat'," he added.

For more information on Samgyupsalamat Day, Samgyupsalamat Hallyu Challenge and how to enjoy the P333 offer this March, visit www.facebook.com/samgyupsalamat