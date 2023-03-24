Coffee Project among 'most Instagrammable cafes' once again

MANILA, Philippines — Local coffee shop franchise Coffee Project has been included among the "most Instagrammable cafes in the world" by food and travel website Big 7 Travel.

The website uses a ranking system based on suggestions from its 2.5 million readers while taking into consideration the following: prior critic and customer reviews, location and accessibility, online presence, consistency, atmosphere and service, value for money, presentation, and editorial opinion and/or experience.

Coffee Project is at the 32nd spot from a list of 50 by Big 7 Travel, the only cafe from the Philippines to make the list.

The coffee shop franchise previously appeared on the same list back in 2019, albeit higher at No. 24. It was also the only Filipino cafe that made it to the 2019 list.

In the write-up for Coffee Project, Big 7 Travel said, "With multiple branches around the city, the feeling when walking into a Coffee Project is always a welcome one. With soft lighting and lush greenery, it’s an oasis of calm and beauty in this bustling city."

Coffee Project is run by the AllValue Corp. of the Villars and has been a nationwide present establishment for almost a decade.

The top spot was claimed by Montana del Café in Bali, Indonesia, with Big 7 Travel commending the cafe's outstanding mountain views and excellent food and drinks selection.

Making up the Top 5 were Mithra Terrace in Turkey, Speedos in Australia (the topnotcher from the 2019 list), Chom Café in Thailand, and Note Coffee in Vietnam.

Other popular global cafes that made the list include England's EL&N (No. 13), Switzerland's La Jolie (No. 20), Australia's The Kettle Black (No. 29), Hong Kong's Halfway Coffee (No. 35), and Cafe Medi in New York (No. 44).

