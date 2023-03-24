^

Food and Leisure

Coffee Project among 'most Instagrammable cafes' once again

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 24, 2023 | 6:00pm
Coffee Project among 'most Instagrammable cafes' once again
The interior of a Coffee Project branch.
Coffee Project via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Local coffee shop franchise Coffee Project has been included among the "most Instagrammable cafes in the world" by food and travel website Big 7 Travel.

The website uses a ranking system based on suggestions from its 2.5 million readers while taking into consideration the following: prior critic and customer reviews, location and accessibility, online presence, consistency, atmosphere and service, value for money, presentation, and editorial opinion and/or experience.

Coffee Project is at the 32nd spot from a list of 50 by Big 7 Travel, the only cafe from the Philippines to make the list.

The coffee shop franchise previously appeared on the same list back in 2019, albeit higher at No. 24. It was also the only Filipino cafe that made it to the 2019 list. 

In the write-up for Coffee Project, Big 7 Travel said, "With multiple branches around the city, the feeling when walking into a Coffee Project is always a welcome one. With soft lighting and lush greenery, it’s an oasis of calm and beauty in this bustling city."

Coffee Project is run by the AllValue Corp. of the Villars and has been a nationwide present establishment for almost a decade.

The top spot was claimed by Montana del Café in Bali, Indonesia, with Big 7 Travel commending the cafe's outstanding mountain views and excellent food and drinks selection.

Making up the Top 5 were Mithra Terrace in Turkey, Speedos in Australia (the topnotcher from the 2019 list), Chom Café in Thailand, and Note Coffee in Vietnam.

Other popular global cafes that made the list include England's EL&N (No. 13), Switzerland's La Jolie (No. 20), Australia's The Kettle Black (No. 29), Hong Kong's Halfway Coffee (No. 35), and Cafe Medi in New York (No. 44).

RELATED: Cinema '76 Cafe launching with new menu, interiors in Tomas Morato

CAFES

COFFEE PROJECT

COFFEE SHOP

INSTAGRAMMABLE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Nutritious vegetable dish for Lent
2 days ago

Nutritious vegetable dish for Lent

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 2 days ago
We’re in the thick of the Lenten season, and, unlike regular times, we really try to fast and refrain from eating meat...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Tara shot! Lambanog in Top 10 of best spirits globally &mdash; TasteAtlas
3 days ago

Tara shot! Lambanog in Top 10 of best spirits globally — TasteAtlas

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
The local palm liquor Lambanog made it to the Top 10 of Best Rated Spirits in the World by lifestyle website Taste ...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla share recommendations from Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen
4 days ago

Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla share recommendations from Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
Reel-and real-life couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla had a gastronomic side trip while dining in Gordon Ramsay's...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
A healthy and flavorful dish called ginataang sigarilyas at tinapa
5 days ago

A healthy and flavorful dish called ginataang sigarilyas at tinapa

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 5 days ago
Difficult to get kids to eat vegetables?
Food and Leisure
fbtw
New Macallan collection boxed in sustainable containers takes inspiration from coffee
6 days ago

New Macallan collection boxed in sustainable containers takes inspiration from coffee

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
The Macallan Harmony Collection, a special venture of the Scottish single malt whisky, has turned to coffee as the inspiration...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Adobo becomes first Filipino food featured in Google Doodle
9 days ago

Adobo becomes first Filipino food featured in Google Doodle

By Jan Milo Severo | 9 days ago
Today’s animated Google Doodle celebrates Adobo, the first Filipino food to be featured in the platform.
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with