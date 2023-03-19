^

Food and Leisure

A healthy and flavorful dish called ginataang sigarilyas at tinapa

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
March 19, 2023 | 12:39pm
A healthy and flavorful dish called ginataang sigarilyas at tinapa
Ginataang Sigarilyas at Tinapa

MANILA, Philippines — Difficult to get kids to eat vegetables? Come to think of it, even adults who have not been trained to eat vegetables during childhood also shy away from vegetable dishes, especially if there are meat alternatives available.

But here’s a vegetable dish that’s hard to resist. Not only is it rich and creamy because of the use of gata (coconut milk); it also has that enchanting smoky taste to it with the use of tinapa (smoked fish) as the protein component to the dish. And if you leave the sigarilyas (winged beans) a bit al dente, you’ve got crunch, too.

This healthy, tasty and easy-to-prepare Ginataang Sigarilyas at Tinapa dish is a recipe developed by Ajinomoto Philippines.

Ginataang Sigarilyas at Tinapa

INGREDIENTS:

1 tsp. cooking oil

1/4 cup ginger, sliced

1 cup tinapa (smoked fish), flaked

3 cups sigarilyas (winged beans), sliced

1 1/2 cups coconut milk

1 cup coconut cream (kakang-gata or first squeeze)

1 pc. siling labuyo, sliced

1 pack Aji-Ginisa Flavor Seasoning Mix

 PROCEDURE:

1. Heat oil in pan. Sauté ginger and tinapa for 4 minutes. Add sigarilyas and mix well.

2. Pour in coconut milk and allow to simmer for 7 minutes.

3. Add coconut cream and siling labuyo. Mix well.

4. Season with Aji-Ginisa Flavor Seasoning Mix. Mix well. Simmer until vegetable is al dente and desired sauce consistency is achieved.

5. Transfer to a serving bowl and serve. Enjoy!

*Cooking tip:

Use fresh coconut milk for better flavor and consistency. Coconut cream refers to kakang-gata or unang piga, while coconut milk refers to pangalawang piga.

VEGETABLES
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Healthier Baking with Fromage Cookies
24 minutes ago

Healthier Baking with Fromage Cookies

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 24 minutes ago
These days, you can bake without overloading your cookies with sugar. Now that more people are becoming more conscious and...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
A healthy and flavorful dish called ginataang sigarilyas at tinapa
2 hours ago

A healthy and flavorful dish called ginataang sigarilyas at tinapa

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 2 hours ago
Difficult to get kids to eat vegetables?
Food and Leisure
fbtw
New Macallan collection boxed in sustainable containers takes inspiration from coffee
1 day ago

New Macallan collection boxed in sustainable containers takes inspiration from coffee

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
The Macallan Harmony Collection, a special venture of the Scottish single malt whisky, has turned to coffee as the inspiration...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Adobo becomes first Filipino food featured in Google Doodle
4 days ago

Adobo becomes first Filipino food featured in Google Doodle

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Today’s animated Google Doodle celebrates Adobo, the first Filipino food to be featured in the platform.
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Cinema '76 Cafe launching with new menu, interiors in Tomas Morato
4 days ago

Cinema '76 Cafe launching with new menu, interiors in Tomas Morato

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
The Cinema ’76 Café is officially opening its new home in Tomas Morato to the public with a brand new menu...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Steam cuisine: cooking in Japan's hot springs
5 days ago

Steam cuisine: cooking in Japan's hot springs

By Agence France-Presse | 5 days ago
The geothermal sources that make Japan a haven for hot springs or onsen are also used to produce a range of delicacies.
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with