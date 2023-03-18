New Macallan collection boxed in sustainable containers takes inspiration from coffee

MANILA, Philippines — The Macallan Harmony Collection, a special venture of the Scottish single malt whisky, has turned to coffee as the inspiration for its second edition.

The Macallan Harmony Collection Inspired by Intense Arabica, as the name suggests, in inspired by the same coffee beans found in Ethiopia — said to be the birthplace of coffee itself.

This particular whisky is taken from carefully selected American and European oak casks to achieve the distinctive notes offered by the single malts, a reflection of a coffee bean's journey from being harvested, roasted, grinded, and turned into coffee.

As a result the cream-colored Inspired by Intense Arabica is reminiscent of a sweet yet strong espresso coffee, particularly the latter as it's alcohol by volume (ABV) stands at 44%, higher than most whiskeys.

Within a glass are scents akin to tiramisu, almonds, and sweet oak depending on the drinker, while the finish will reflect the balanced sweet taste of dark roast coffee.

Another coffee-inspired drink in the collection is Smooth Arabica, with a regular ABV of 40% that leans toward recollections of gently spiced and soft americano.

Both of these whiskeys will be packaged inside containers made out of repurposed and recycled materials, including coffee bean husks that are often discarded before roasting.

The Macallan Harmony Collection Inspired by Intense Arabica is already available for limited release at premium liquor stores and select online stores for P30,820.

