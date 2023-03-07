^

Food and Leisure

WATCH: How to make Pyanggang Manok, Mindanao's delicious 'burnt' chicken dish

Kathleen A. Llemit
March 7, 2023

MANILA, Philippines — Burnt chicken, anyone?

Many adventurous eaters have probably heard about Pyanggang Manok or Chicken Pyanggang, that eye-catching dish poured with black sauce on top. 

Its curious look is a natural conversation starter for a nation that has yet to fully discover Southern Mindanao dishes. 

Philstar.com had the privilege to visit the newly opened Cabel Filipino Heritage Restaurant in front of the Office of the Presidential Communications in Manila. 

Pyanggang Manok, like its cousin, Tiyula Itum, features Pamapa. 

Cabel's Operations Manager King Cabel explained that Pamapa is composed of freshly harvested turmeric, ginger, lemon grass, garlic, crushed pepper corns and coconut meat. These are burnt, thus, creating that charcoal-like thick sauce that many confuse as pesto. 

It is a significant dish enjoyed by many Tausugs, and recently became viral thanks to many curious eaters, because of its influence from neighboring countries to Sulu, particularly, Brunei, Indonesia and Malaysia. 

The Pamapa is cooked alongside with chicken and coconut milk. The result is an aromatic plate of umami-laden chicken dish that is altogether smoky, savory and flavorful in every bite. 

Watch Philstar.com's exclusive video on how Pyanggang Manok is made:

@philstarnews Nakatikim na kayo ng Piyanggang manok? #fyp #socialnewsph #food #filipinofood #localfood #cooking ? original sound - philstarnews

— Video by Philstar.com/Anjilica Andaya

