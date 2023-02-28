Right cooking oil good for the heart â€” experts

Right cooking oil good for the heart — experts

For a number of homemakers and moms, simply using just any oil for cooking isn’t enough.

MANILA, Philippines — So much has been said about canola oil. Contrasting things. Some say it is a good cooking oil to use; others say it is all hype.

But recent studies have shown that canola oil does offer significant heart-health benefits, which is why doctors and other health professionals recommending the use of canola oil in cooking.

Benefits of Canola oil

According to registered nutritionist-dietitian Thina Asis, one of the benefits of using canola oil is that it contains essential fatty acids which promote heart health.

“Canola oil is a great source of plant-based Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids, which help lower cholesterol and blood pressure,” Asis said in a Jolly Heart Mate press statement sent to Philstar.com.

Two other registered nutritionist-dietitians, Christine Alcantara, RND, and April Manlangit, RND, echoed the same information and advocate the use of canola oil in cooking.

“Canola oil has the lowest level of saturated fats among the different types of cooking oil available in the market today. This will help minimize the risks of heart diseases and stroke,” Alcantara said.

Manlangit, meanwhile, highlights the importance of having a high smoke point in cooking. She said: “Canola oil has a high smoke point so it is very ideal for frying. Smoke point refers to when the oil begins to break down and produce chemicals which may be harmful to health, so it is important to choose a cooking oil that has a high smoke point.”

For a number of homemakers and moms, simply using canola oil for cooking isn’t enough. It is also important to choose a trusted brand of canola oil to use so that deep inside you feel safe and assured that you’re using not just the right kind of oil but also a good brand that one can trust. Makati-based Sheh Lizano uses canola oil. The 48-year-old mother of four shares that several diseases run in her family’s blood, including diabetes, hypertension and heart failure.

“Ayaw kong manahin ng mga anak ko ang mga sakit na ‘yun, kasi gusto ko rin ma-enjoy nila ang happy life,” said Lizano, whose initial solution to the problem was to avoid fried food completely.

Another mom, Grace Escueta from Laguna, is very conscious of what she prepares for her family. “Talagang inaalam ko kung ano’ng mga ingredients ang dapat i-prepare, lalo na sa cooking oil na gagamitin... Natutunan ko ang importance ng paggamit ng magandang mantika sa pagluluto," she said.

Even celebrity mom Carmina Villarroel has chosen to use Jolly Heart Mate Canola Oil because “sigurado ako sa quality and I’m sure that when I cook, di ko lang napapasaya ang mga puso nila, napo-protektahan ko pa."

Her husband Zoren Legaspi and kids Mavy and Cassy have also followed suit as they embark on their own cooking adventures.

