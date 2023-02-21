Life is a box of... Decadent Brownies! Here's how to do it

MANILA, Philippines — “Life is a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get,” says Forrest Gump in the movie of the same title. Played by multi-awarded actor Tom Hanks, Forrest Gump, the lead character, left some very quotable quotes despite his condition. This is one of those quotes, and it is very simple but true.

Life is indeed a box of chocolates. Chocolates bring joy. They make one feel good — in more ways and forms than you can imagine.

And this box of decadent brownies, from a recipe developed by The Maya Kitchen, does just that. With this recipe, you can make your own boxes of decadent brownies every time you want a sweet treat that brings you joy and comfort.

Decadent Brownies with Cream Cheese Swirl

INGREDIENTS:

For the brownie layer:

1 pack Maya Decadence Fudge Brownie Mix 500g

1/4 cup fresh milk

1/3 cup melted butter

whole egg

1/4 cup chocolate chips

Procedure:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease and line an 8 x 8 x 2-inch square pan. Set aside. Now, prepare the brownie layer. Combine brownie mix, milk, butter and egg in a bowl, and mix until well combined. Stir in the chocolate chips then pour and spread the brownie batter onto prepared baking pan. Set aside.

For the cream cheese layer:

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup sugar

1 egg

1/8 tsp. vanilla extract

Blend together cream cheese, sugar, egg and vanilla in a medium bowl until well combined and smooth in texture. Gently spread the cream cheese mixture on top of the brownie batter in the pan. Pour a thin layer of melted chocolate over the cream cheese layer. Using a skewer or the tip of a knife, drag the tip through the chocolate and cream cheese mixture to create a swirl pattern. Bake the brownies for 40 minutes in preheated oven. Remove from the oven and let it rest on the pan for 5 to 10 minutes. Transfer the brownies onto a cooling rack and allow to cool completely before cutting.

Yields 16 to 20 brownie bars.

