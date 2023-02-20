Foodies love these fresh eats for the new year, made with Campbellâ€™s, DAK and Prego

Foodies love these fresh eats for the new year, made with Campbell’s, DAK and Prego

Open something good with Campbell’s, DAK good ham, and complete your meals with Prego. It’s as easy as 1-2-3!

MANILA, Philippines — Welcoming a new chapter comes with resolutions, mantras and a drive to do something fresh.

Let the energy of heartwarming beginnings flow through these must-have recipes on every dining table, made possible by Campbell’s canned soups, DAK canned meats and Prego canned sauces.

Here are recipes you can try from beloved foodies:

1. Carbonara Pizza & Pork Chops by Shine Dee

These creamy meals will definitely bring delight as it evokes rich traditions and modern twists combined.

Full recipe and procedure in this link.

2. Ham Katsu Ala King & Parmigiana by Tine Cargullo

Enjoy your crispy Ham Katsu with two different sauces for a unique experience meant to be shared with your loved ones.

Full recipe and procedure in this link.

3. Chicken Parmigiana & Creamy Mushroom Pasta by Kath & Gene

Bring in your loved ones to make these dishes with you. It’s as easy as 1-2-3 with the traditional sauce from Prego!

Full recipe and procedure in this link

4. Stuffed Shrimp Thermidore by Cathrena Chen

Dine and cook good ham by DAK to elevate the taste of your stuffed shrimp thermidore.

Full recipe and procedure in this link.

5. Ham and Mushroom Lasagna by Jan Pingol

Open something good with the classic flavor of Campbell’s as you make this recipe a reality. Perfect to enjoy around your best of friends and family!

Full recipe and procedure in this link.

Start your year right by enjoying these fresh eats! All of these recipes are made amazing by the three brands from Benby Group of Companies.

Shop for Campbell’s, DAK, and Prego online via Benby’s official store on Shopee or Lazada for a more convenient grocery experience.