Make your own chocolate-dipped strawberries

MANILA, Philippines — Chocolates are one of the languages of love often used for Valentine’s.

Men love to gift the woman of their dreams with chocolate because it symbolizes love in this season of, ah, yes, love. They just have to find out whether the girl likes white chocolate, milk chocolate, or dark chocolate, and whether she prefers it plain or studded with nuts and fruits and candied peels.

These days, you can already make your own chocolate bars and blends for that handcrafted and personalized touch. With the availability of love fruits like strawberries, both local and imported, making your own chocolate presents becomes even easier. Chocolate-dipped strawberries… Why not? They look very gourmet-ish but they are easy to make.

Let me show you:

Chocolate-dipped strawberries coated with pistachio nuts

Ingredients:

12 pcs. large fresh strawberries

1/2 cup semisweet chocolate chips or chopped baking chocolate

1/3 cup chopped pistachio nuts

Procedure:

1. Wash fresh strawberries, leaving their short stem and leaves intact. Dry completely.

2. Melt chocolate in a double boiler. To do this, place chopped chocolate in a glass bowl, then place the bowl over a saucepan of boiling water. Stir with rubber spatula until completely melted and smooth.

3. Dip fresh strawberries in melted chocolate halfway or two-thirds up the sides.

4. Hold the chocolate-dipped strawberries in a slanting position and coat one side with chopped pistachio nuts.

5. Carefully place on a piece of baking paper and refrigerate until dry.

6. Enjoy!

