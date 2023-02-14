Valentine's Day fare for family and friends

The hearts-day options, simply labeled "Treats for Your Sweet Heart," had sets for lovers, friends, and family.

MANILA, Philippines — Pizza Hut invited a few mediamen to sample themed food concoctions for Valentine's Day.

At our table, we sampled the Family option - Foursome Treat - which consisted of a plate of carbonara pasta, Bacon Margherita Pan Pizza, Supreme Pizza, and a dozen KitKat pops, plus soda for beverage.

The heart-shaped pan pizzas lent a romantic vibe as tables were filled with the Valentine-themed fare. The Bacon Margherita Pan Pizza had a delectable melange of orange cheddar, tomatoes, bacon, parmesan cheese, mozzarella, and basil, while the Supreme Pan is a happy mix of pepperoni, beef & pork toppings, bell peppers, mushroom, white onions, and mozzarella.

The Twosome Treat offers a pair of strawberry slushes to dating couples, while the Triple Treat allows friends and family to share three different flavored pan pizzas - Carbonara Supreme, Bacon Margherita, and BBQ Chicken.

The Twosome Treat is valued at P499, the Triple Treat at P999, and the Foursome Treat at P1,199. Pizza Hut is a proud perennial sponsor of the Binibining Pilipinas annual pageant.

