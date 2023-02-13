Eat your heart out: Valentine's Day treats to have and to hold

MANILA, Philippines — Valentne’s Day this year is going to be a lot better than last year and the years past.
The pandemic has significantly let up, and except for the statistics, which continue to be updated, and the continuous requirement of wearing masks in public, things are starting to go back to normal. So more people will be going out on dates to make up for lost time, and hotels and restaurants will be busy serving their best entrées to their diners.
If you haven’t made plans yet for Valentine’s, here are some special menus, promos, packages or bundles:
Mojos are back!
To compensate for its absence, Shakey's has been serving Mojo-flavored fries instead of Mojos in Luzon stores.
Dining-in or ordering for carry-out and delivery from Shakey’s is never complete without the famous Mojos, those potato slices that are breaded with flavorful seasoning and spices and deep-fried to golden brown perfection.
When the restaurant chain announced in January that they couldn’t serve Mojos due to a shortage of potatoes caused by global transportation limitations and supply constraints, loyal Shakey’s customers were heartbroken.
To compensate for its absence, Shakey’s has been serving Mojo-flavored fries instead of Mojos in Luzon stores. People enjoyed the fries but they want their Mojos back. And now the iconic Mojos are back!
In an announcement made by the restaurant chain on their Facebook page, the pizza chain confirmed that Mojos are now available in all of the restaurant chain's stores. Guests can order their favorite Mojos for dine-in, carry-out, or delivery. You can have the Mojos in different offerings such as Mojos ‘n’ Dip, Basket of Mojos, Mojos Supreme, and Chicken ‘n Mojos.
Valentine bundles for every kind of love
To make celebrations even sweeter, Max's Corner Bakery also offers a luscious heart-shaped Red Velvet Cake with sweet vanilla cream cheese frosting decorated with white chocolate curls on top.
Max’s Restaurant, the iconic Filipino restaurant chain famous for its Sarap-to-the-Bones Fried Chicken, is celebrating the month of love with a special set perfect for a lovely date any time of the day. Since Valentine’s Day is near, it’s best to plan ahead and make sure a loved one — may it be a partner, best friend, or relative enjoys the occasion with a hearty meal.
The bundles can be ordered for dine-in, take-out, and delivery from February 3 until February 28 only. A set order is perfect for two and consists of the following:
Valentine’s Bundle 1 (Price starts at P1,299. Save P491): Spring Whole Chicken, 2 Solo Sinigang (choice of Bangus, Baboy, or Hipon), Sizzling Tofu, Lumpiang Shanghai, Medium Plain Rice, 2 Cake Slices for dine-in (Luzon stores) or Buko Pandan for delivery, 2 choice of drinks.
Valentine’s Bundle 2 (Price starts at P1499. Save P462): Spring Whole Chicken, Vegetable Kare-Kare, Regular Pancit Canton, Lumpiang Shanghai, Medium Plain Rice, 2 Cake Slices (Luzon stores) or Buko Pandan for delivery, 2 choice of drinks.
To make celebrations even sweeter, Max’s Corner Bakery also offers a luscious heart-shaped Red Velvet Cake with sweet vanilla cream cheese frosting decorated with white chocolate curls on top. The special eight-inch cake makes a great gift for loved ones for the upcoming Valentine’s Day. Customers can get it for only P899 (dine-in/take-out price) starting February 6 in Luzon stores except Naga and Palawan. Orders can also be made through delivery.maxchicken.com or 888-79000.
Redefining cooking for your loved ones
Another concern is safety but with its RealSafe System with a 9-stage Safety Guard, it can be guaranteed the InnerChef is safe to use.
When it comes to food, nothing beats a home-cooked meal. This is especially true for special occasions, like Christmas and New Year’s Eve. After all, a home-cooked meal is a labor of love, a way to win the heart of everyone, whether family or friends. It can, however, be a slow and challenging process, and the cleanup afterwards can be just as demanding and meticulous.
But what if we tell you that Midea can help make cooking easier, faster, and more enjoyable? Midea, pronounced as “Mai – dia,” is among the world’s most renowned makers of electrical appliances, with presence in over 60 countries worldwide, including here in the Philippines. The brand has something that can make this labor of love a breeze: the InnerChef Multi-Cooker. This unique cooking solution is as versatile as they come, combining 12 different cooking functions into one sleek, elegant-looking, and innovative kitchen appliance. It is perfect for families who enjoy homemade feasts, young adults living a fast-paced on-the-go lifestyle, and fitness enthusiasts conscious about every single one of their meals.
With InnerChef’s 12 pre-set menus, you can choose the style of cooking you want, set the actual cooking time, and let it do the rest — no stirring, no flipping over, no basting or poking. This allows you to do something else while your food is being cooked. You can prep the ingredients of your next meal. You can wash the dishes. You can watch a movie and chill. You can even take a nap. On top of all that, the InnerChef can ensure good health for you and your loved ones, first by helping you whip up healthier meals. With pressure cooking and temperature control, this versatile kitchen appliance can kill off most harmful bacteria and microorganisms in food—but retain much of its nutrients and pretty much all its flavor. Moreover, this unique multi-cooker emits neither smoke nor fumes, thus ensuring the pristine air quality of your home.
Another concern is safety but with its RealSafe System with a 9-stage Safety Guard, it can be guaranteed the InnerChef is safe to use. This advanced safety system boasts nine innovative safety features, including pressure limit protection, overpressure automatic release, over-temperature control, and over-current protection.
Just as important, the InnerChef is dishwasher safe and easy to clean, making the after-cooking cleaning as stress-free as possible. To top it all off, this multi-cooker is also easy to use—so much so that pretty much anyone can use it to cook a hearty meal.
The Goodwill Market offers new hot beverages to love
Enjoy these new Check Hup drink variants conveniently delivered to your doorstep with The GoodWill Market's online shopping hub that also offers more choices of curated wellness products and health essentials.
There’s no better way to perk up during a long workday than with a comforting cup of coffee or chocolate. The flavour boost from your choice of beverage can help you power through your projects. To make your refreshments even more wholesome and delicious, The Goodwill Market introduces new coffee, tea, and chocolate drink products that are perfect as breakfast or breaktime companions.
Chek Hup Cham Tarik combines the richness of 100% imported Brazilian coffee beans and Kenya Black Tea with the creaminess of condensed milk. No artificial flavors or sweeteners are added, so each cup brings a naturally smooth burst of energy. Coffee drinkers can elevate their caffeine fix with Check Hup Kopi Tarik. It is a robust and aromatic blend of 100% Brazilian Coffee with creamy and sweet condensed milk that takes you on a perfectly-brewed taste trip.
Chocolate lovers can try something new, with the Chek Hup Chocolate Drink with Peppermint. This intriguing mix combines the super-rich flavors of fermented cocoa beans with the refreshing taste of peppermint. It is sweetened with Check Hup rock sugar with no artificial chocolate flavoring added.
Enjoy these new Check Hup drink variants conveniently delivered to your doorstep with The GoodWill Market’s online shopping hub that also offers more choices of curated wellness products and health essentials. What’s more, you can sign up for the onine newsletter that delivers the latest promos and new product notifications along with interesting content that caters to your healthy lifestyle choices. For more information on The Goodwill Market and to shop securely online, visit www.goodwill.market.
V-day sweet trip
Love is truly in the air and increasingly in the tummies too as more and more people go out and enjoy sumptuous meals together to mark the special occasion.
Valentine’s has come a long way: it’s no longer just about romance. These days people also celebrate different kinds of love — among friends, in the family, between colleagues, with pets, even with oneself. And while February 14th remains the central date, V-Day is now seen as lasting the whole month.
Love is truly in the air and increasingly in the tummies too as more and more people go out and enjoy sumptuous meals together to mark the special occasion. This year, Conti’s Bakeshop and Restaurant is making Valentine’s extra special with not just one, but two delightful treats.
Foremost is the beloved cake brand’s latest creation, Mud About Mousse. A triple-decker mousse laying on a bed of luscious chocolate sponge topped with strawberry slices and brownie brittle, the cake captures the many layers of delectable feel-good emotions that love contains plus a few textures that make it exciting. This Mud is sure to make everyone even more mad about their love for cake.
Even more flavors are packed in the new Petite Set, a collection of four different mini cakes that can be availed as package or individually. There’s something for every taste – traditional classic in Choco Overload; coffee in Cookieccino; fruity in Strawberry Shortcake; and local fave in Ube Custard. Whether you and your loved ones are enjoying one or several or all of these cakes, this Petite Set aims to give big satisfaction. As some sort of cherry on top, each purchase of Mud About Mousse and Petite Set will come with a special L-O-V-E cake topper starting February 10 until supplies last. Available on www.contis.ph delivery, Conti’s FB Messenger, and hotline (8580-8888). Order Conti’s cakes too at Grab, Foodpanda, and Takeout in all Conti’s stores. The Conti’s Valentine's cakes are not valid in conjunction with other promos and discounts.
Limited-edition cake
This Valentine’s Day, Red Ribbon’s Valentine Black Forest Cake combines flowers and chocolates in one beautifully-designed and delicious cake.
There’s just something about receiving limited-edition gifts that just makes people feel even more special. This Valentine’s Day, Red Ribbon’s Valentine Black Forest Cake combines flowers and chocolates in one beautifully-designed and delicious cake. Let your loved ones enjoy this chocolate-cherry creation made of rich chocolate fudge cake, layered with cherry-creamy icing, covered in chocolate shavings, and topped with icing rosettes with cream cheese and sweet maraschino cherries. You can get the Valentine Black Forest cake starting at P550 for junior size, and P750 for the regular size from Feb 13 to 15.
To order the heart-shaped Chocolate-Cherry Valentine Black Forest Cake starting Feb. 13, visit any of Red Ribbon’s stores, website http://redribbondelivery.com.ph or download the Red Ribbon App. http://bit.ly/RedRibbonApp. This will also be available on GrabFood and Foodpanda for delivery.
Valentine’s pizza date
Who says you need to spend a lot for that perfect date on Valentine’s Day? With Greenwich’s limited-time offer Overload Valentine’s Bundle, you can achieve that dreamy, cheesy date with an equally cheesy, delicious meal for two — for only P575.
Tito Toto's Cold Seafood Platter
Cold platter
As hearts burn with love for each other on Valentine’s Day, Tito Toto’s serves up orders upon orders of Cold Seafood Platter. The platter, which is good for two, consists of six pieces of oysters, 500 grams of shrimp cocktail, and 500 grams of mussels, served with wasabi cocktail sauce, for P1,100. Bigger platters may be requested, or the platter may be all shrimp cocktails or all oysters.
With “fresh is always best” as its motto, the online seafood kitchen guarantees same day caught/harvested freshness in all its cooked food, marinated seafood and meats. To order, send message to Viber 0922-8141761 or IG toto erfe.
Better two-gether
Available until February 28, 2023, is Gringo’s Better Two-gether Bundle, which includes a Cuban Beef Lechon Combo, one pasta, regular nachos, a pitcher of iced tea or Coke Zero, and a choice of two sides, plus Gringo’s Valentine special, Cherry Cream Mousse, for dessert.
Pasta options are Angus Bolognese or Bacon Cream Pasta. For the sides, diners may choose among Cuban rice, garlic rice, white rice, fries, buttered corn, garlic mushrooms, mashed potato, mashed camote, roasted squash, steamed plantain, fried plantain, marbled potato, coleslaw, and macaroni salad.
The bundle is priced at P1,222 for dine-in and P1,465 when purchased through delivery apps Grab or foodpanda. Gringo branches are located at SM North EDSA, Bonifacio Global City, Dela Rosa St., SM Megamall, SM Mall of Asia Arena, SM Sucat, Greenhills, SM Marilao, Festival Mall, SM Manila, SM Sta. Rosa, SM Legazpi, Ayala Malls Feliz, SM Fairview, SM Dasmariñas, and SM Baguio.
Valentine bundles
Going Japanese? Tokyo Bubble Tea offers three Valentine Bundles the Cozy Bundle, the Romantic Bundle, and the Preppy Bundle until February 28, 2023.
The Cozy Bundle is made up of Chasu Ramen, Sunny Side-up Yakisoba, and Gyoza.
The Romantic Bundle consists of Teriyaki Chicken Doria, Apple Glazed Grilled Porkchop, and Ebi Tempura.
The Preppy Bundle is a combination of Gyutendon, Seafood Garlic Doria, and Bulgogi Nachos.
All priced at P999 for dine-in and P1,198 when purchased through delivery apps Grab or foodpanda, all bundles come with two large glasses of Royal Milk Tea with bubbles. Tokyo Bubble Tea stores can be found at Banawe, Wilson St., BGC, SM Megamall, CDO Centrio Mall, and CDO SM Downtown Premier.
Crystal Dragon's Crispy Egg Noodles with Seared King Prawn
Five-course Cantonese set menu
Crystal Dragon at City of Dreams Manila (COD) suggests a curated five-course Valentine’s set menu of premium Cantonese cuisine and regional Chinese specialties. Available for lunch and dinner from February 13 to 15 for P4,000 net per person, the menu for a couple consists of Oven-baked Swan Pastry (filled with chicken and truffle paste) and Deep-fried Stuffed Cheesy Prawn Ball with fragrant coconut roasted eel in crispy bean curd skin for appetizers. Braised Hot and Sour Crab Meat Broth with Japanese scallop and shrimp wonton, Wok-fried Beef Tenderloin with Sichuan Pepper and King Mushroom (with sautéed mixed vegetables), Crispy Egg Noodles with Seared King Prawn come after, preceding the dessert of Mangaro Dark Chocolate Dome with ginger crème brulée.
To make the romantic meal lovelier, the menu comes with a complimentary glass of France Chateau d'Esclans Rosé.
Modern Filipino style
Haliya, the modern Filipino restaurant at COD Manila, offers its Araw ng mga Puso special give-course dinner menu for 2 on Valentine’s Day, February 14, for P9,000. It consists of Sugpo (poached annatto tiger prawn, coconut tuille, avocado crema, pickled radish, compressed celery, lemongrass and ginger emulsion); Cured Salmon Ensalada (pako or fern salad, crispy kataifi), Bell Pepper and Tomato Krema (roasted bell pepper-tomato soup), Beef Estofado (sous vide Royal Ranch beef tenderloin), and Tsokolate Liyag (Haliya’s Valentine chocolate cake with salted caramel and kesong puti).
Also a part of the Valentine menu is a complimentary cocktail for couples—a choice among Giliw, Sinta, and Liyag.
Nobu Manila's Blueberry Monkfruit Panna Cotta
Season of love
In this season of love, Nobu Manila’s sophisticated five-course tasting menu for two, is exclusively available for Valentine’s Day dinner at P11,000 net. The romantic gastronomic fete commences with a chef’s selection of zensai (appetizer), followed by the first course of Nobu Canape selection of Oyster with Nobu Salsa, Oyster with Yuzu Granita, Yellowtail with Jalapeño, and Spicy Tuna with Crispy Rice Malibu-Style. It continues with Nobu Seasonal Assorted Sushi of toro (tuna), uni (sea urchin), and ama ebi (shrimp); Seared Scallop with sobagaki (cooked soba dough) and truffle oil; Trio of Wagyu Beef – Nobu-style taco, wagyu skewer with kabotcha (squash), and crispy gyoza.
For dessert, Blueberry Monkfruit Panna Cotta will be served.
As an added treat, there will be a complimentary welcome sake cocktail.
Cafe Society's Love Bear Raspberry Crunch
Handcrafted treats
Café Society at COD Manila has laid out an array of handcrafted Valentine’s chocolates, pastries, and cakes, available until February 14. These include luscious Valentine pink rose and cranberry chocolate box, granola gianduja love dome, love bear raspberry crunch; with cakes ranging from Raspberry Lemon Loaf Cake, Spiced Coffee Caramel Passionfruit Cake, to Trio Chocolate Mousse Crispy Feuilletine Cake.
