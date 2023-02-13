Eat your heart out: Valentine's Day treats to have and to hold

MANILA, Philippines — Valentne’s Day this year is going to be a lot better than last year and the years past.

The pandemic has significantly let up, and except for the statistics, which continue to be updated, and the continuous requirement of wearing masks in public, things are starting to go back to normal. So more people will be going out on dates to make up for lost time, and hotels and restaurants will be busy serving their best entrées to their diners.

If you haven’t made plans yet for Valentine’s, here are some special menus, promos, packages or bundles:

Dining-in or ordering for carry-out and delivery from Shakey’s is never complete without the famous Mojos, those potato slices that are breaded with flavorful seasoning and spices and deep-fried to golden brown perfection.

When the restaurant chain announced in January that they couldn’t serve Mojos due to a shortage of potatoes caused by global transportation limitations and supply constraints, loyal Shakey’s customers were heartbroken.

To compensate for its absence, Shakey’s has been serving Mojo-flavored fries instead of Mojos in Luzon stores. People enjoyed the fries but they want their Mojos back. And now the iconic Mojos are back!

In an announcement made by the restaurant chain on their Facebook page, the pizza chain confirmed that Mojos are now available in all of the restaurant chain's stores. Guests can order their favorite Mojos for dine-in, carry-out, or delivery. You can have the Mojos in different offerings such as Mojos ‘n’ Dip, Basket of Mojos, Mojos Supreme, and Chicken ‘n Mojos.

Valentine bundles for every kind of love

Photo release To make celebrations even sweeter, Max’s Corner Bakery also offers a luscious heart-shaped Red Velvet Cake with sweet vanilla cream cheese frosting decorated with white chocolate curls on top.

Max’s Restaurant, the iconic Filipino restaurant chain famous for its Sarap-to-the-Bones Fried Chicken, is celebrating the month of love with a special set perfect for a lovely date any time of the day. Since Valentine’s Day is near, it’s best to plan ahead and make sure a loved one — may it be a partner, best friend, or relative enjoys the occasion with a hearty meal.

The bundles can be ordered for dine-in, take-out, and delivery from February 3 until February 28 only. A set order is perfect for two and consists of the following:

Valentine’s Bundle 1 (Price starts at P1,299. Save P491): Spring Whole Chicken, 2 Solo Sinigang (choice of Bangus, Baboy, or Hipon), Sizzling Tofu, Lumpiang Shanghai, Medium Plain Rice, 2 Cake Slices for dine-in (Luzon stores) or Buko Pandan for delivery, 2 choice of drinks.

Valentine’s Bundle 2 (Price starts at P1499. Save P462): Spring Whole Chicken, Vegetable Kare-Kare, Regular Pancit Canton, Lumpiang Shanghai, Medium Plain Rice, 2 Cake Slices (Luzon stores) or Buko Pandan for delivery, 2 choice of drinks.

To make celebrations even sweeter, Max’s Corner Bakery also offers a luscious heart-shaped Red Velvet Cake with sweet vanilla cream cheese frosting decorated with white chocolate curls on top. The special eight-inch cake makes a great gift for loved ones for the upcoming Valentine’s Day. Customers can get it for only P899 (dine-in/take-out price) starting February 6 in Luzon stores except Naga and Palawan. Orders can also be made through delivery.maxchicken.com or 888-79000.

Redefining cooking for your loved ones

Photo release Another concern is safety but with its RealSafe System with a 9-stage Safety Guard, it can be guaranteed the InnerChef is safe to use.

When it comes to food, nothing beats a home-cooked meal. This is especially true for special occasions, like Christmas and New Year’s Eve. After all, a home-cooked meal is a labor of love, a way to win the heart of everyone, whether family or friends. It can, however, be a slow and challenging process, and the cleanup afterwards can be just as demanding and meticulous.

But what if we tell you that Midea can help make cooking easier, faster, and more enjoyable? Midea, pronounced as “Mai – dia,” is among the world’s most renowned makers of electrical appliances, with presence in over 60 countries worldwide, including here in the Philippines. The brand has something that can make this labor of love a breeze: the InnerChef Multi-Cooker. This unique cooking solution is as versatile as they come, combining 12 different cooking functions into one sleek, elegant-looking, and innovative kitchen appliance. It is perfect for families who enjoy homemade feasts, young adults living a fast-paced on-the-go lifestyle, and fitness enthusiasts conscious about every single one of their meals.

With InnerChef’s 12 pre-set menus, you can choose the style of cooking you want, set the actual cooking time, and let it do the rest — no stirring, no flipping over, no basting or poking. This allows you to do something else while your food is being cooked. You can prep the ingredients of your next meal. You can wash the dishes. You can watch a movie and chill. You can even take a nap. On top of all that, the InnerChef can ensure good health for you and your loved ones, first by helping you whip up healthier meals. With pressure cooking and temperature control, this versatile kitchen appliance can kill off most harmful bacteria and microorganisms in food—but retain much of its nutrients and pretty much all its flavor. Moreover, this unique multi-cooker emits neither smoke nor fumes, thus ensuring the pristine air quality of your home.

Another concern is safety but with its RealSafe System with a 9-stage Safety Guard, it can be guaranteed the InnerChef is safe to use. This advanced safety system boasts nine innovative safety features, including pressure limit protection, overpressure automatic release, over-temperature control, and over-current protection.

Just as important, the InnerChef is dishwasher safe and easy to clean, making the after-cooking cleaning as stress-free as possible. To top it all off, this multi-cooker is also easy to use—so much so that pretty much anyone can use it to cook a hearty meal.

The Goodwill Market offers new hot beverages to love

Photo release Enjoy these new Check Hup drink variants conveniently delivered to your doorstep with The GoodWill Market’s online shopping hub that also offers more choices of curated wellness products and health essentials.

There’s no better way to perk up during a long workday than with a comforting cup of coffee or chocolate. The flavour boost from your choice of beverage can help you power through your projects. To make your refreshments even more wholesome and delicious, The Goodwill Market introduces new coffee, tea, and chocolate drink products that are perfect as breakfast or breaktime companions.

Chek Hup Cham Tarik combines the richness of 100% imported Brazilian coffee beans and Kenya Black Tea with the creaminess of condensed milk. No artificial flavors or sweeteners are added, so each cup brings a naturally smooth burst of energy. Coffee drinkers can elevate their caffeine fix with Check Hup Kopi Tarik. It is a robust and aromatic blend of 100% Brazilian Coffee with creamy and sweet condensed milk that takes you on a perfectly-brewed taste trip.

Chocolate lovers can try something new, with the Chek Hup Chocolate Drink with Peppermint. This intriguing mix combines the super-rich flavors of fermented cocoa beans with the refreshing taste of peppermint. It is sweetened with Check Hup rock sugar with no artificial chocolate flavoring added.

Enjoy these new Check Hup drink variants conveniently delivered to your doorstep with The GoodWill Market’s online shopping hub that also offers more choices of curated wellness products and health essentials. What’s more, you can sign up for the onine newsletter that delivers the latest promos and new product notifications along with interesting content that caters to your healthy lifestyle choices. For more information on The Goodwill Market and to shop securely online, visit www.goodwill.market.

V-day sweet trip

Photo release Love is truly in the air and increasingly in the tummies too as more and more people go out and enjoy sumptuous meals together to mark the special occasion.

Valentine’s has come a long way: it’s no longer just about romance. These days people also celebrate different kinds of love — among friends, in the family, between colleagues, with pets, even with oneself. And while February 14th remains the central date, V-Day is now seen as lasting the whole month.

Love is truly in the air and increasingly in the tummies too as more and more people go out and enjoy sumptuous meals together to mark the special occasion. This year, Conti’s Bakeshop and Restaurant is making Valentine’s extra special with not just one, but two delightful treats.

Foremost is the beloved cake brand’s latest creation, Mud About Mousse. A triple-decker mousse laying on a bed of luscious chocolate sponge topped with strawberry slices and brownie brittle, the cake captures the many layers of delectable feel-good emotions that love contains plus a few textures that make it exciting. This Mud is sure to make everyone even more mad about their love for cake.

Even more flavors are packed in the new Petite Set, a collection of four different mini cakes that can be availed as package or individually. There’s something for every taste – traditional classic in Choco Overload; coffee in Cookieccino; fruity in Strawberry Shortcake; and local fave in Ube Custard. Whether you and your loved ones are enjoying one or several or all of these cakes, this Petite Set aims to give big satisfaction. As some sort of cherry on top, each purchase of Mud About Mousse and Petite Set will come with a special L-O-V-E cake topper starting February 10 until supplies last. Available on www.contis.ph delivery, Conti’s FB Messenger, and hotline (8580-8888). Order Conti’s cakes too at Grab, Foodpanda, and Takeout in all Conti’s stores. The Conti’s Valentine's cakes are not valid in conjunction with other promos and discounts.

Limited-edition cake

Photo release This Valentine’s Day, Red Ribbon’s Valentine Black Forest Cake combines flowers and chocolates in one beautifully-designed and delicious cake.

There’s just something about receiving limited-edition gifts that just makes people feel even more special. This Valentine’s Day, Red Ribbon’s Valentine Black Forest Cake combines flowers and chocolates in one beautifully-designed and delicious cake. Let your loved ones enjoy this chocolate-cherry creation made of rich chocolate fudge cake, layered with cherry-creamy icing, covered in chocolate shavings, and topped with icing rosettes with cream cheese and sweet maraschino cherries. You can get the Valentine Black Forest cake starting at P550 for junior size, and P750 for the regular size from Feb 13 to 15.

To order the heart-shaped Chocolate-Cherry Valentine Black Forest Cake starting Feb. 13, visit any of Red Ribbon’s stores, website http://redribbondelivery.com.ph or download the Red Ribbon App. http://bit.ly/RedRibbonApp. This will also be available on GrabFood and Foodpanda for delivery.

Valentine’s pizza date

Who says you need to spend a lot for that perfect date on Valentine’s Day? With Greenwich’s limited-time offer Overload Valentine’s Bundle, you can achieve that dreamy, cheesy date with an equally cheesy, delicious meal for two — for only P575.



