Red Ribbon goes all out for Valentineâ€™s Day with limited-edition Black Forest cake

Red Ribbon goes all out for Valentine’s Day with limited-edition Black Forest cake

Red Ribbon’s Black Forest cake is already known for its rich and sweet flavor, and this special Valentine’s version is no exception.

MANILA, Philippines — Valentine’s season is a time for all kinds of love. Whether you’re spending Valentine’s Day with your partner, your family or your friends, it’s definitely best to make them feel special and loved by giving them the perfect gift on this special day!

With the season of hearts just around the corner, you’re likely already thinking of a good way to make the occasion as special as possible. Here’s an idea: you can’t go wrong by making your Valentine’s day even more special by gifting your loved ones the limited-edition Red Ribbon Valentine Black Forest cake!

Red Ribbon’s Black Forest cake is already known for its rich and sweet flavor, and this special Valentine’s version is no exception. You get it in a limited-edition heart-shaped design, topped with beautiful roses made of creamy icing, combined with its delicious chocolate-cherry flavor. It is the perfect gift for the special occasion.

The cake has that classic and luscious chocolate fudge cake with creamy icing, covered in chocolate shavings, topped with sweet maraschino cherries and icing rosettes with cream cheese to make you and your loved ones feel warm and fuzzy on the occasion.

Have a lovely Valentine’s Day date by gifting your loved ones with the delicious Red Ribbon Valentine Black Forest cake, available from February 13 to 15, 2023. Prices start at P550 for Junior Size and P750 for Regular size. Get it while you can!

To order the heart-shaped Chocolate-Cherry Valentine Black Forest Cake starting February 13, visit any of Red Ribbon’s stores, their website http://redribbondelivery.com.ph or download the Red Ribbon App. Also available on GrabFood and Foodpanda for delivery!