^

Food and Leisure

Red Ribbon goes all out for Valentine’s Day with limited-edition Black Forest cake

Philstar.com
February 9, 2023 | 4:32pm
Red Ribbon goes all out for Valentineâ€™s Day with limited-edition Black Forest cake
Red Ribbon’s Black Forest cake is already known for its rich and sweet flavor, and this special Valentine’s version is no exception.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Valentine’s season is a time for all kinds of love. Whether you’re spending Valentine’s Day with your partner, your family or your friends, it’s definitely best to make them feel special and loved by giving them the perfect gift on this special day!

With the season of hearts just around the corner, you’re likely already thinking of a good way to make the occasion as special as possible. Here’s an idea: you can’t go wrong by making your Valentine’s day even more special by gifting your loved ones the limited-edition Red Ribbon Valentine Black Forest cake!

Red Ribbon’s Black Forest cake is already known for its rich and sweet flavor, and this special Valentine’s version is no exception. You get it in a limited-edition heart-shaped design, topped with beautiful roses made of creamy icing, combined with its delicious chocolate-cherry flavor. It is the perfect gift for the special occasion.

The cake has that classic and luscious chocolate fudge cake with creamy icing, covered in chocolate shavings, topped with sweet maraschino cherries and icing rosettes with cream cheese to make you and your loved ones feel warm and fuzzy on the occasion.

Have a lovely Valentine’s Day date by gifting your loved ones with the delicious Red Ribbon Valentine Black Forest cake, available from February 13 to 15, 2023. Prices start at P550 for Junior Size and P750 for Regular size. Get it while you can!

 

To order the heart-shaped Chocolate-Cherry Valentine Black Forest Cake starting February 13, visit any of Red Ribbon’s stores, their website http://redribbondelivery.com.ph or download the Red Ribbon App. Also available on GrabFood and Foodpanda for delivery!

RED RIBBON
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
This burger is made with monggo beans! Here's how to make it
6 hours ago

This burger is made with monggo beans! Here's how to make it

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 6 hours ago
Moms are constantly on the look-out for new recipes, new dishes to serve the family.
Food and Leisure
fbtw
So you&rsquo;re looking for the sweetest valentine? SM Supermalls' gotchu!
Sponsored
8 hours ago

So you’re looking for the sweetest valentine? SM Supermalls' gotchu!

8 hours ago
SM Supermalls has got a slew of activities until February 14! So if you are looking for ways to celebrate the sweetest valentine,...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Community pantry founder Patreng Non helping sell 'gulay bouquets' for Valentine's Day
1 day ago

Community pantry founder Patreng Non helping sell 'gulay bouquets' for Valentine's Day

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Ana Patricia "Patreng" Non, founder of the Maginhawa Street Community Pantry, has started a new initiative this Valentine's...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Dining with a view, purpose: Negros' Kusinata proud of Filipino cuisine made by Atas
Exclusive
2 days ago

Dining with a view, purpose: Negros' Kusinata proud of Filipino cuisine made by Atas

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Behind every meal served at Kusinata is the advocacy on providing sustainable livelihood for the Atas of Don Salvador Be...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
In the mood for Novo-love: Valentine's experiences specially designed for two hearts in love
2 days ago

In the mood for Novo-love: Valentine's experiences specially designed for two hearts in love

2 days ago
Get extra cozy and romantic as Novotel Manila amplifies every day with love through its room, restaurants and spa offers...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
No love for the sweet spaghetti: Filipino spag, balut among 'world's worst rated dishes'
4 days ago

No love for the sweet spaghetti: Filipino spag, balut among 'world's worst rated dishes'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
Balut and Filipino-style spaghetti are among the 100 worst rated dishes in the world, as revealed in the list released by...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with