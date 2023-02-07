In the mood for Novo-love: Valentine's experiences specially designed for two hearts in love

MANILA, Philippines — This Valentine's Day, City of Firsts' very own Novotel Manila Araneta City will be your love venue to create wonderful date surprises with your special someone.

With the hotel’s Valentine's Day packages specially designed for two hearts in love, get extra cozy and romantic as Novotel Manila amplifies every day with love through its room, restaurants and spa offers.

Food is our love language

All of the restaurants at Novotel have made Valentine's Day their cornerstone. Valentine's Day, February 14, is blessed by Cupid at Food Exchange Manila's "A Taste of Romance" for just P2,888 nett per person.

Enjoy the culinary team’s special decadent buffet spread that includes one glass of sparkling wine or sparkling juice, a single-stemmed rose for the ladies, free-flowing coffee, tea, iced tea, soda and chilled juices. Additionally, there will be a roaming photographer on site to document these precious moments and a jazz duo performing live music to set the couples in the mood.

A more private celebration of love will also take place on February 14 at The 6th Manila's Under The Stars, which offers couples a romantic evening with a 6-course candlelit dinner set menu specially curated by the hotel's culinary team for just P5,988 nett for two persons. This is ideal for couples wanting to enjoy an outdoor meal while gazing out the moonlight over lush gardens at the hotel's Versailles Garden on the seventh floor.

Gourmet Bar celebrates the love month with the premiere debut of its very own afternoon high tea affair called “High for Love”. Whatever you choose to call it—afternoon tea or high tea—this midday indulgence is without a doubt one of our favorite ways to spoil oneself or another. Available daily from 2 p.m to 5:30 p.m.

Impress someone special with a delectable dessert on Valentine’s Day from Indulge Gelato. This month’s featured gelato “Velvet Blush” is a rich cream cheese gelato mixed with moist red velvet chunks served in a pint and is available for the entire month of February.

Stay N love

Pull off a romantic surprise with a special room package deal this Valentine's, get extra cozy and warm up the sheets. Enjoy a romantic overnight stay with a variety of exciting extras to cap off a successful date.

This is a metro’s getaway that will make your partner swoon this February 14th with a romantic staycation package that ensures you both have an exceptional moment.

A stay at Novotel Manila, starting at P9,988 nett, comes with a choice of spa treatment at In Balance Spa or Valentine’s Day 6-course set dinner at Versailles Garden on the Heart’s Day is good for two persons.

Celebrate you N me at Inbalance Spa

We’re counting down the days to Valentine’s Day. Have a perfect romantic and rejuvenating experience for you and your loved one this coming day of hearts at the InBalance Spa to complete your Valentine experience with a luxurious pampering massage. Celebrate You N Me package starts at P4,999 nett for two persons.

Score limited exclusive deals for this special day via the hotel’s e-commerce platform, visit my.novotelmanilaaranetacity.com/special-offers/