^

Food and Leisure

Celebrity Chef Tatung Sarthou's Pandan Cafe turns 3

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
January 27, 2023 | 9:26am
Celebrity Chef Tatung Sarthou's Pandan Cafe turns 3
Laksa by Chef Myke ‘Tatung’ Sarthou
Philstar.com/Dolly Dy-Zulueta

MANILA, Philippines — Pandan Asian Café has just turned three, and its co-owner and chef patron, Chef Myke "Tatung" Sarthou, could not be happier.

Reputed to be one of the best chefs in the metro, and a multi-awarded cookbook author and YouTube sensation, too, for his "Simpol" recipes, Chef Tatung has been able to successfully launch many Filipino concept restaurants through the years. These include his own Chef Tatung’s private dining place in Antipolo, Rizal, and his most recent one, Lore, in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

Pandan Asian Café, which he launched on January 21, 2020, was his big chance to prove that his culinary magic also works with Asian food. That was a difficult time, with the pandemic coming right after the restaurant opened, and the strictly enforced lockdown in Metro Manila and its surrounding provinces imposed difficult regulations on restaurant operations. He had business partners — Yong Nieva, Ivy Almario, Rolando Poderoso, Dennis and Emily Macalinat, and Alvin and Carla Fortuna — and they all felt the whiplash of the pandemic, but kept on. The sacrifice proved to be worth it, and business kept improving as the government found ways to open the economy little by little. Now that normal restaurant operations are back, Pandan is thriving once again, proving that Asian food, as in really good Asian food, truly has its place in the metro.

Pandan Chicken

“I created Pandan because I wanted to do something different. I’ve always been known to do Filipino restaurants, but I felt that Southeast Asian cuisine was so connected to our roots, and that really fascinated and challenged me,” explained Chef Tatung.

Pandan Asian Café is not a fusion restaurant. It offers classics, favorites from Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

“We stay true to the original recipes but, yes, we toned down the spiciness of some dishes to suit the Filipino palate,” said Chef Tatung.

Pandan Asian Cafe interiors

Among the best-sellers of the restaurant are Laksa, Pad Thai, Beef Rendang, Pandan Chicken, Kare-Kare, and its Vietnamese appetizer platter. The kitchen team has pretty steady hands and turn out consistently excellent plates of these best-sellers (and the rest of the menu items) every time an order is placed. To make sure that the quality does not slide, Chef Tatung personally monitors. He drops by the restaurant regularly, since his office/studio is just a few blocks away from the restaurant. He dines there regularly, so he would know if something slips from the standards. He has been very satisfied with his kitchen team’s performance, so far.

Pandan Asian Café is located at 76 Scout Limbaga, Tomas Morato, Quezon City; with contact number 0917-7748999.

RELATED: Year of the Bunny in the tummy: Yummy treats to attract more luck in 2023

CHEF TATUNG SARTHOU
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Japanese-Western foodie bonding place for father and son, barkada opens
Exclusive
1 day ago

Japanese-Western foodie bonding place for father and son, barkada opens

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Bathed in bright colors with neon signages in Japanese, a recently opened restaurant is where diners can have their fill of...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Year of the Bunny in the tummy: Yummy treats to attract more luck in 2023
1 day ago

Year of the Bunny in the tummy: Yummy treats to attract more luck in 2023

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 day ago
Among the many ways to win people's hearts this year is through their stomach. Achieve just that with the help of these tasty...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Billions still exposed to toxic trans fat: WHO
2 days ago

Billions still exposed to toxic trans fat: WHO

By Robin Millard | 2 days ago
Five billion people are exposed to higher heart disease risks through trans fat, the World Health Organization said,...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Sauce SOS: Man survives 24 days at sea by eating ketchup
2 days ago

Sauce SOS: Man survives 24 days at sea by eating ketchup

2 days ago
In a blow to parents everywhere, a man lost at sea said he survived for 24 days by eating ketchup.
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Cook Chicken Inasal, Iloilo style and call it Chicken Barbecue
4 days ago

Cook Chicken Inasal, Iloilo style and call it Chicken Barbecue

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 4 days ago
Chicken Inasal is often associated with both Bacolod and Iloilo. There are differences, though. Bacolod’s version leans...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Japan wins World Pastry Cup
4 days ago

Japan wins World Pastry Cup

By Agence France-Presse | 4 days ago
The Japanese added to triumphs in 1989 and 2007 in coming through a two-day contest near Lyon against 17 teams from around...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with