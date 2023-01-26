Japanese-Western foodie bonding place for father and son, barkada opens

Saigosan offers a cool Japanese-Western dining concept that offers comfort food and premium items such as the Truffle Wagyu Steak Macaroni (bottom right).

MANILA, Philippines — The usual spots for restaurants and dining places in Uptown Mall BGC is the veranda section or the food hall in the fourth floor, but a Japanese/Western-themed concept surprisingly is tucked inside the movies/entertainment hall for good reason.

Saigosan, said owner Raymund Magdaluyo, is meant for midday bonding between father and son, or children and their parents.

"So, this is a place, feeling ko, that appeals to me and my son. Kaya may beer, may shandy, highball," Magdaluyo told Philstar.com.

Bathed in bright colors with neon signages in Japanese, diners at the recently opened restaurant can have their fill of burgers, wings, chicken and everything Japanese at Saigosan that features a train-themed seating and vibes of Mr. Miyagi from the "Karate Kid" movies.

"Sa palagay ko, there's so many Japanese restaurants, but none that does this particular theme for teenagers. For kids and their parents," he added.

It may come across as casual with its hip, young and trendy vibe, but make no mistake. At the helm of its compact menu of 35 items is former Nobu chef and Magdaluyo's Executive Chef at the famed Wolfgang's Steakhouse Philippines, Chris Oronce.

Oronce's years of working for notable food brands, specifically premium meats, are shown in Saigosan's menu offerings.

It is also notable that Magdaluyo also operates the Red Crab Group of Restaurants.

Tucked in between popular finger and comfort foods are dishes that are incorporated with indulgent ingredients that require deft hands and experience.

Apart from Chicken Steak and Pork Belly Donburi, their other Donburi selection includes Miso Butter Lobster, Wagyu Steak Donburi and T-bone Steak and Eggs. These three bowls have prices that start at P875. Most of their dishes though are priced lower than these premium items.

They also have burgers that include Ebi Burger and Roast Beef Sukiyaki Burger. Noodles and Tempura are also must-trys from the menu.

