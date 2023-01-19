Cook Batangas Lomi at home with this recipe from Nina Daza-Puyat

CAINTA, Philippines — Batangas is known for its rich, thick and delicious Lomi. The province’s version of the saucy noodle dish teems with pork belly, pork liver, kikiam, and meatballs. There is hardly any vegetable, and the sauce is thick and flavorful.

A recent cooking demonstration featuring culinary stalwarts Editha Singian and Nina Daza-Puyat focused on Batangas cuisine. One of the recipes shared during the event was this Lomi ng Lipa recipe of Nina, daughter of the late culinary icon Nora Daza and herself a prominent figure in the culinary scene.

So, now, with this recipe, everyone can start cooking Batangas lomi at home:

Lomi ng Lipa

Ingredients:



For the pork broth:

2 pcs. biyas ng baboy (pork bones)

8 cups water

1 pc. onion, quartered

2 stalks onion leeks, sliced

2 tsps. rock salt

1 tsp. black peppercorns



For the Lomi mixture:

2 tbsps. cooking oil

1 pc. small red onion, chopped

2 tbsps. soy sauce

1 Tbsp. patis (fish sauce)

1 Tbsp. oyster sauce

6 cups pork broth

1/2 kg. fresh miki or lomi noodles

1/4 tsp. fine salt

1/4 tsp. ground white pepper

1/4 tsp. ground black pepper

For thickening the soup:

1/4 cup cassava or tapioca starch + ¼ cup water

1 egg, beaten with 1 Tbsp. water



For the toppings:

3 pcs. Chinese kikiam, fried and sliced

21 pcs. mini pork meatballs, fried*

1/4 kg. pork liver, fried and cut into strips

Chopped spring onion, for garnish

Procedure:

First, prepare the pork broth. Place pork bones in medium stock pot. Pour in water, then add onion, leeks, salt, and peppercorns. Bring to a boil over high heat. As soon as it boils, cover pot with lid, lower heat, and simmer for 2 hours over low heat. Reserve pork broth. If time allows, refrigerate pork broth and remove solid fat before using. When pork broth is ready, start cooking. Rinse lomi noodles in a bowl two to three times and pour into a colander. Cut to shorten the strands, if desired. Set aside. In a large pot or wok, heat cooking oil. Sauté onions until soft and fragrant, about 2 minutes. Pour in reserved pork broth and bring to a boil. Season broth with soy sauce, patis, oyster sauce, salt, ground white pepper and ground black pepper. Add fresh miki noodles and bring mixture to a boil. Cover pot and simmer noodles over medium heat for about 5 minutes. When noodles are plump, add cassava starch slurry and stir until soup becomes thick and glossy. Add more slurry if thicker soup is desired. Pour beaten egg in thin streams into the simmering mixture. Stir gently until egg strands appear in the soup. Turn heat off. Pour soup into individual bowls then top with sliced kikiam, pork meatballs (*may be made with lumpiang Shanghai filling, rolled into balls, and pan-fried in hot oil), and liver (*sliced into steaks, dredged in flour, then lightly pan-fried and sliced into strips). Sprinkle soup with chopped spring onion. Serve Lomi ng Lipa with chopped raw onion, red chili pepper, soy sauce, and calamansi halves on the side.

Makes eight servings.

