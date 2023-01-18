^

WATCH: Bea Alonzo prepares meals for Aeta neighbors at her Zambales farm

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 18, 2023 | 3:34pm
WATCH: Bea Alonzo prepares meals for Aeta neighbors at her Zambales farm
Actress Bea Alonzo
Actress Bea Alonzo

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Bea Alonzo put on her chef's hat as she prepared several dishes for the Aeta community that live near her Zambales farm.

Bea posted a cooking vlog on her YouTube channel where she was accompanied by her brother James and his wife Thalia Agbayani to cook Chicken Hamonado and Arroz Valenciana or Bringhe.

The trio opted to use chicken for their Hamonado as an alternative for pork, while the Arroz Valenciana — similar to Paella hence its Spanish origins — was given a local touch.

The actress said early in the vlog that her neighbors did not know they were being invited to a merienda-dinner, nor were they aware that Bea was back from Spain.

“Hindi nila alam na nagpe-prepare kami ng meal para sa kanila, then later on we will share an early dinner with them and nag-prepare din kami ng konting gifts para sa kanila," said Bea.

She added that her mother is planning a medical mission with other family members for their Aeta neighbors and community.

A village elder chanted a blessing before he and his companions began eating the food Bea and her sibling prepared, which also included spaghetti, fried chicken, and soda for the young children.

As a show of gratitude, the Aeta individuals sung and danced afterwards near the area they ate, and invited Bea to dance along with them. — Video from Bea Alonzo's YouTube

