UP Diliman Food Hub now open to the public

MANILA, Philippines — The brand new Food Hub at the University of the Philippines-Diliman (UP Diliman) is now officially accepting hungry customers from the general public.

The two-storey multipurpose hall, which was inaugurated last Dec. 21, 2022, currently has several concessionaires that have already set up shop.

These include Ate Rica's Bacsilog, Little Rotti, Live.Love.Eat., Salmon HQ, Van Gogh Is Bipolar, Mamonaku Kohi and Bait Lehem.

Officials from UP Diliman had previously said that discounts ranging from 5-15% will be available for students, faculty, administration staff and researchers of the university through the use of their IDs.

The UP Diliman Food Hub or Gyud Food very much fits into the university's environment, with shaded eating areas and al fresco ones beside several trees, and has a parking space for bicycles.

“This food hub will offer our growing community a wider range of food choices,” said UP Diliman Chancellor Fidel Nemenzo of the new Food Hub. “This is a signal that UP Diliman is again opening up [to the public].”

Gyud Food can be found along E. Jacinto St. near University Avenue and across the College of Fine Arts, and is open from six in the morning until 10 in the evening.

