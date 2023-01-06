^

UP Diliman Food Hub now open to the public

Kristofer Purnell
January 6, 2023
UP Diliman Food Hub now open to the public
The brand new UP Diliman Food Hub
MANILA, Philippines — The brand new Food Hub at the University of the Philippines-Diliman (UP Diliman) is now officially accepting hungry customers from the general public.

The two-storey multipurpose hall, which was inaugurated last Dec. 21, 2022, currently has several concessionaires that have already set up shop.

These include Ate Rica's Bacsilog, Little Rotti, Live.Love.Eat., Salmon HQ, Van Gogh Is Bipolar, Mamonaku Kohi and Bait Lehem.

The UP Diliman Food Hub or Gyud Food very much fits into the university's environment, with shaded eating areas and al fresco ones beside several trees, and has a parking space for bicycles.

“This food hub will offer our growing community a wider range of food choices,” said UP Diliman Chancellor Fidel Nemenzo of the new Food Hub. “This is a signal that UP Diliman is again opening up [to the public].”

Gyud Food can be found along E. Jacinto St. near University Avenue and across the College of Fine Arts, and is open from six in the morning until 10 in the evening.

