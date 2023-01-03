Ube on butternut? More butternut donut flavors introduced

Ube Cheese Butternut is among the four new Butternut flavors at Dunkin' Donuts.

MANILA, Philippines — Butternut gang, where you at? Fans of the ever-popular donut flavor are treated to more flavors this new year apart from the original and the chocolatete ones.

Dunkin' Donuts on Saturday announced that it has added four new flavor profiles for their popular, dense, nutty and sweet, cakey donut variety.

The flavors are undoubtedly Filipino, with some banking on the sweet and salty combination. Ube has become a global phenomenon, and has also found its way into the Dunkin' Donuts menu with a new twist by mixing it with cheese, thus, the Ube Cheese Butternut donut. Those who just like more cheese can pick the Cheesy Butternut variety.

Choco Almond Butternut, meanwhile, are for those who like their chocolate with the extra, extra nutty flavor.

And finally, Strawberry adds another texture and layer of sweetness to the popular butternut cake to make up the Strawberry Butternut.

So, which among these will be the first one you'll take a bite of and take home?

