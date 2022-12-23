Inasal na Manok, Sisig among 100 Best Traditional Food in the World

Bacolod City passed an ordinance on Nov. 16, 2022 that declares Chicken Inasal as an important cultural property.

MANILA, Philippines — After being declared an important cultural property of Bacolod last November 16, the Inasal na Manok has once again earned buzz before the year ends with its inclusion as among the 100 Best Traditional Food in the World. Sisig also made it to the list at No. 62.

Online food and beverage site Taste Atlas has placed the Inasal na Manok at the 35th spot. It had previously rated Inasal na Manok as the fifth best chicken dish in the world for the month of October. Sisig, on the other hand, is ranked 62nd best traditional food in the world.

Along with the rating of the dishes are its recommendation where to best taste the dishes included in the list.

Japan's Kare, breaded meat in curry sauce, topped the list. The Brazilian grilled meat, Picanha, took the second spot, while the Portuguese clam dish called Ameijoas a Bulhao Pato ranked third.

Completing the Top 10 are: Tangbao dumpling (4, China), Guotie dumpling (5, China), Phanaeng Curry (6, Thailand), Ceviche mixto (7, Peru), Ghormeh sabzi (8, Iran), Cag kebabi (9, Turkey) and Pollo a la brasa (10, Peru).

In a separate list, Taste Atlas ranked Filipino cuisine as the 23rd in World's Best Cuisine with a rating of 4.25 stars.

Under the Filipino cuisine sub-category, the web site enumerated restaurant listings and top Filipino food picks as recommended by food professionals.

