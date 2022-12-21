LIST: Spirits to help feel the Christmas spirit

In the spirit of giving this festive season, Monkey Shoulder got the chance to win the Monkey Mixer Van experience

MANILA, Philippines — Christmas is fast approaching and there is no better time to unwind than in the company of good friends, loving family, and delicious drinks — responsibly consumed, of course!

Just about everybody likes the idea of popping open a bottle to celebrate the year that passed and be grateful for the things that have happened, but it boils down to what kind of beverages should be poured around?

Here's a list of spirits to get into the Christmas spirit (pun definitely intended) to help make everyone's holidays cheerful and bright:

Monkey Shoulder mixes

Monkey Shoulder is pretty young compared to most gins, having been released not even two decades ago, but that doesn't mean it's not a good option for a good time.

This blended malt scotch whisky is ideal for cocktail mixes because of how its sweetness blends well with other ingredients.

A simple but satisfying mix is a Ginger Monkey which is 40 or 50 ml Monkey Shoulder, 120ml of ginger ale, and one orange wedge; the ingredients also give the drink another name, OMG (Orange, Monkey, Ginger).

More complex mixes can be akin to the specialized Qin's Wall cocktail found in Salt & Ice, which has Monkey Shoulder with lychee and coriander.

Jameson

The whiskey brand has actually brought its Distillery on Tour to Bonifacio Global City's Fort Strip where it invites guests to learn how their whiskey can to be, historically and literally speaking; tours are available from Wednesday to Sunday until January 7, 2023.

Another whiskey that can be enjoyed as a cocktail is Jameson, which is triple-distilled unlike most whiskeys that are distilled twice or matured differently.

Their signature cocktail is the Jameson Ginger & Lime which 40 or 50 ml of Jameson Irish Whiskey, 120 ml of Schwepps Ginger Ale, and a large wedge of lime (squeezed into the glass before being dropped into it).

Jameson is also good taken neat or on the rocks given how smooth it is after three phases of distillation; one can even try comparing it with other whiskeys to see the difference.

Johnnie Walker Blue Label

Photo release Here can be found some of the rarest and most exceptional whiskies under the Diageo Rare & Exceptional Collection which include classic malts like Talisker, The Singleton, and The Mortlach.

For those looking to give really good whiskey for Christmas, or have a taste of some themselves, one should try visiting the new Johnnie Walker Luxury Boutique located near Bonifacio Global City's High Street.

Specifically the ones to grab hands on are the cream of the crop: The Mortlach 20, the Cardhu 18, the Talisker 25, and the rare Johnnie Walker Blue Label.

Each of those four rare whiskeys are best taken neat or on the rocks, but can be spiced up a little bit by adding a piece of chocolate, herbs, spices, or fruit, depending which notes one preferes to focus on.

Johnnie Walker highballs

If a Johnnie Walker Blue Label is too rare a find, there is nothing wrong with opening up a bottle of Johnnie Walker Black Label and come up with a creative array of cocktail mixes.

Familiar mixes from Johnnie Walker's highball collection are the Johnnie & Lime, Johnnie & Ginger, and Johnnie & Grapefruit — other ideas could be Johnnie & Peach, Johnnie & Lemon, and Johnnie & Elderflower.

Most, if not at all, of these cocktail mixes are always served at the Johnnie Walker Highball Bars which made it to Taguig, Muntinlupa, and most recently the Head in the Clouds (HITC) Manila music festival in Pasay last December 9 and 10.

HITC attendees were lucky enough to be treated to whiskey masterclass sessions by Johnnie Walker's brand ambassadors and world-class bartenders who showed how each highball bring out the different flavors of Johnnie Walker.

Glenfiddich

Glenfiddich, claiming to be the world’s most awarded single malt Scotch whisky, brings to the Philippines its Where Next campaign, aimed at inspiring others to step out of their comfort zone and encourage them to embrace challenges in order to create meaningful growth.

Through this local campaign, Glenfiddich hopes to ignite the Filipino Maverick spirit, inspiring it to breakthrough into the world. The brand has a history of growth by continually challenging itself to break new ground, setting paths that others follow and always asking “Where Next?." Central to the Where Next campaign are Mavericks, people who embody the changemaker spirit, everyday people who are courageous enough to challenge themselves to forge their own paths, creating change even if the odds are against them.

“Being the World’s Most Awarded Single Malt Scotch Whisky says a lot about how much we constantly push ourselves out of our comfort zone to be better. We believe everyone possesses this Maverick spirit - one that inspires them to always look at ways to improve, aiming for the next stage in their personal and professional growth,” said Brett Bayly, Regional Brand Ambassador for Glenfiddich in Southeast Asia.

Our creativity, adaptability, and compassion combined are what set the Filipino Maverick apart from the rest. True to the Filipino’s driven spirit, Filipino Mavericks champion powerful and valuable ideas that can break through the global arena and transform cultures beyond our islands.

Hendrick’s

Known simply as the “Soixante-Quinze’ in France, Hendrick’s French 75 is an exquisite and decedent blend of Hendrick’s Gin infused with the famed duet of rose and cucumber, accompanied by a delicious dash of lemon juice, a touch of syrup and topped with champagne and lemon to garnish.

The long-awaited festive season is here! A joyous time of year with an abundance of triumphant drinking extravaganzas, magnificent feasts, absurd gifts, stupendous parties, and the long-forgotten carriage ride home.

To celebrate the season, put a little Hendrick’s in your holidays to revel in all the festivities. The perfect gift for a loved one, the hostess with the mostess, the cocktail connoisseur, the master chef or the dancing queen at the office party. From an extravagant feast to an intimate soirée, Hendrick’s French 75 is a sublime and refreshing accompaniment to any holiday hosting occasion, as wherever there is Hendrick’s, there is "Joy Beyond Reason."

Cheers for the holidays with Conti’s delights

Photo release For popular homegrown food brand Conti’s, those stellar gastronomic holiday delights feature a wide range of flavorful, festive, and filling dishes that satisfy various tastes.

Christmas this year promises to be sweeter than it was in the last two years. And with Conti’s Bakeshop and Restaurant, it can be as delightful as or even more delightful than Christmases during the pre-pandemic era.

With all restrictions now lifted, everyone can finally have the most anticipated return to celebrating the most blessed of occasions together with the entire family: a return to creating more memories and a meaningful Christmas with the reconnection, the laughter, the sharing, the excitement, the bonding, the fun, the love. And just like in the good ol’ days, families can once again fully partake in the great food that has been the star of the Noche Buena and Media Noche table in many Filipino households.

For popular homegrown food brand Conti’s, those stellar gastronomic holiday delights feature a wide range of flavorful, festive, and filling dishes that satisfy various tastes.

Seafood lovers will find their mouths watering from Conti’s’ Baked Salmon, served with fresh side salad of greens in season. For chicken lovers, it’s a guaranteed love at first sight when they meet Conti’s’ classic Chicken Ala Kiev sitting on the Christmas table. Fans of more Asian cuisine would definitely warm to the traditional fave Garlic Sotanghon. For an even more hearty celebration, the Roast Beef in Mushroom Sauce is a perfect addition to the menu. Enjoy the slices of beef that melts in your mouth with creamy mushroom sauce. And to add more holiday cheer to your table, don't miss the Christmas specials: Porchetta, Chicken Relleno, and Ham Roll.

Conti’s wants Pinoys to end the year with a bang and make this Christmas a fitting, delectable, and memorable return to the Christmas and New Year’s traditions together with the entire family the way they used to be, the way they’re supposed to be. After two years, we now have the freedom to do so. Embrace it and relish it together with Conti’s and make new holiday memories you and your loved ones will cherish for years to come.

For a taste of the delights that await you in Conti’s this Christmas, watch this special video of real-life scenes from our stores captured by our cameras on our Facebook page ( https://fb.watch/hqFlTVOxfz/). To know more about Conti’s Bakeshop & Restaurant visit http://www.contis.ph.

Toast the night away

Photo release Holiday offerings from (clockwise) Cafe Pronto, Cucina and The Continental Club

Find your Yuletide home in Marco Polo Ortigas Manila with this year’s exquisite range of Christmas offers. The five-star hotel presents festive fare to take out and impress on your next holiday party, which includes a signature main dish, complementary side dishes, and flavorful sauces. Options are the Roasted Turkey, Roasted Honey Ham, Baked Salmon, Roasted Sirloin and Dimsum Platter.

At the popular Cafe Pronto located at the ground floor, you will find attractive seasonal treats such as the Ginger Bread House, Christmas Fruit Cake, Chocolate Christmas Tree; and Blueberry Cream Cheese Cake, among many others. The cafe also offers luxury picnic hampers that gather the finest selection of wine, chocolate, jam, cheese, and more.

Cucina, the all-day dining restaurant in the 24th floor which features live cooking stations and top-quality Continental and Asian cuisines, will be serving up decadent meals for its guests for Christmas and New Year’s. Christmas Eve Dinner (6:00 to 10:00 p.m.) is P4,388, while Christmas Day lunch (12:00 to 2:30 p.m.) and dinner (6:00 to 10:00 p.m.) are P3,588. New Year’s Eve Dinner (6:00 to 10:00 p.m.) is P 4,388, while New Year’s Day Lunch (12:00 to 2:30 p.m.) is P3,588.

On the same floor, feel the holiday season’s unique festive flair with the Connect Lounge’s range of holiday sips: Highbush Freeze (685), Cold Mary (P365), Sour Spritzer (P310), Holli Fruity (P225), and White Tipsy (P350). The Bubbly Afternoon Tea is also available daily from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., wherein guests can indulge in homemade savories and sweets paired with two glasses of glorious bubbly for P1,405.

Authentic Cantonese culinary delights await at the Lung Hin restaurant at the 44th floor. The holiday meals will be star-studded with the award-winning restaurant’s fresh seafood, succulent meats, soul-warming soup, and hearty desserts. Also on the 44th floor, the culinary team behind the posh Continental Club will be elevating the holiday evenings with luxurious four-course dinners.

Toast to the stars and enjoy the lavish evening to the fullest at Vu’s Sky Bar and Lounge at the 45th floor, which delivers a 180-degree unobstructed view of Metro Manila, mouthwatering hors d’oeuvres, and signature cocktails and spirits. Guests can look forward to special performances by Circa Band (Saturday, 9:00 to 12:15 p.m.), and DJ Jade (Wednesday to Thursday, 7 to 11 p.m. and Friday to Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.) for a ticket price of P2,220, inclusive of one glass of Bottega Gold Prosecco.

Enjoy up to 30% off hotel accommodations this season with buffet breakfast for two adults and up to two children younger than six years of age. For more information and reservations, call (+632) 7720 7777.

“This season, we are bringing back the magic and warmth of Christmas by offering our guests opportunities to carve out meaningful journeys and lasting memories,” said Colin Healy, General Manager of Marco Polo Ortigas Manila.

Holiday 'especiales'

Photo release Charcuterie To-Go (left) and Co?cteles de Navidad

Magical and special can best describe what Christmas is all about to people from all over the world. Celebrations, parties and reunions bring families and friends together, feasting on delicious and comforting food. One such cuisine that ties people together is that of Spain’s – it’s rich, soulful and familiar to us Filipinos.

The Spanish concepts of The Bistro Group is happy to share their “Holiday Especiales” available from December 1, for a more festive Christmas dining and drinking: At Las Flores and Rambla, the Holiday specials are Lamb Shank with mashed potatoes and Huevos Rotos (gulas, shrimps, broken eggs, potatoes, garlic oil).

Meanwhile, BCN and Tomatito offer Roast Beef with mashed potatoes & gravy and Baked Lapu Lapu with Bilbaina sauce and Patatas Panaderas while Rumba is proud to serve their Mussels in Marinara with fries and Herb Roasted Porchetta. These Cócteles de Navidad (Holiday Cocktails) are perfect accompaniment to a Spanish meal: Eggsy Bitsy (Sherry wine, Bailey's, Vanilla, Cream, Cinnamon, Egg White); Santa's Spritz Aperol (Watermelon, Mixed Berries Compote, Cava) and Citrus Lantern Gin (Limoncello, Passionfruit, Citrus, Egg White). Guests can also bring home a taste of Spain by ordering their Charcuterie To-Go, a selection of

"quesos" and Embutidos and comes with pan con tomate, grapes, walnuts and mango jam. Feliz Navidad!

Score big discounts on holiday 'pulutan'

Photo release Snacks and chips anyone of all ages would love

Filipinos love to share and spread cheer and happiness, especially during this season of giving. From our loved ones, to friends, and people with whom we share small moments with every day, we try to let them know they matter.

Spread holiday cheer by gifting the festive Cuckoo and Weeshee Bags from Oishi! Filled with childhood favorites and new yummy discoveries from Oishi, they are perfect for sharing and munching on during the holiday break. And believe it or not, these festive bags start at just P87! Just head to your nearest supermarkets to buy these Christmas goodies.

To spread more joy this season, Oishi is also giving you discounts when you purchase online. Get P160 off for every bundle of 8 Cuckoo Bags and Php 105 off for every bundle of 8 Weeshee Bags when you check out from Oishi’s official store in Shopee and the flagship store in Lazmall! Add them to your cart now at Shopee Mall: https://bit.ly/OishiXmasShopee22 and Lazmall: https://bit.ly/OishiXmasLazada22. The discount is valid until December 31, 2022 so catch them while they are still available.

