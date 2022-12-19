A home for every heart at Novotel Manila Araneta City

This time around, Novotel Manila switches things up and opts for a different way of using a video narration to touch the hearts of its viewers entitled "Home."

MANILA, Philippines — Araneta City, also known as the City Of Firsts, has long been known for its Christmas Blueprint: family time, community and holiday merriment. Without fail, this blueprint has proven to be successful for decades. Even before the eye-catching yuletide displays, a lot of QCitizens, and even those who lived in the far-flung provinces of Luzon, consider Araneta City as their home for the holidays.

Since the pandemic and for the previous two Christmases, Novotel Manila has released original music compositions with uplifting messages devoted to its supporters and front liners to touch the hearts of numerous Novo-Fans.

This time around, Novotel Manila switches things up and opts for a different way of using a video narration to touch the hearts of its viewers entitled “Home” produced by the hotel’s Marketing Communications team in collaboration with Halikon Films director Arvin “Kadiboy” Belarmino and director of photography and editor Tristan Cua.

The hotel's moving narrative depicts the life of a busy vlogger, Hayley, who no longer has time for her parents. But since it is the Christmas season, it’s a common tradition for Filipinos to reconnect and gather for the holidays. Check out the video after the jump:

It is a relatable story as we have all occasionally been caught up in life's busyness, yet Novotel Manila embraces every heart yearning for true love and connection.

Families, couples and friends can enjoy and make themselves comfortable in their one and only home in the City of Firsts, thanks to all the festive deals planned by the hotel’s Heartists for this special season.

Have a merry magical stay

Enjoy the best time of the year with Merry Magical Stays curated to satisfy the needs of families seeking a joyous staycation. Bed, breakfast and dinner packages in December start at P8,000 nett for non-holiday dates, while stays during the holidays (December 24 and December 31) start from P12,000 nett.

Each merry magical stay includes complimentary use of the InBalance Fitness center and pool, free use of the Kids Club by Novotel for one hour per day for two children, and a 10% discount on all massage treatments at the InBalance Spa. Early check-in and check-out are also included, subject to room availability.

Taste merry magical flavors

Bring the whole family to Food Exchange Manila to enjoy a wide array of festive buffet selections such as Roasted Tandoori Australian Lamb Leg, Roasted Turkey, Roasted Chimichurri Salmon, Singaporean Chili Crab, Glazed Christmas Ham and much more for only P2,888 nett per person.

Choose from the highlighted buffet dates: December 24 (6 p.m. to 10 p.m.) Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet, December 24 (11 p.m. to 2 a.m.) Christmas Midnight Buffet or Noche Buena, and December 31 (6 p.m. to 10 p.m.) New Year’s Eve Dinner Buffet. A glass of red wine, white wine or a special holiday beverage is served to each diner as a beautiful end to the meal.

A merry magical beginning

Every ending is followed by a fresh start. The days till 2023 are being counted down at Novotel Manila. On December 31 from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Monet Grand Ballroom.

Join in the fun and enjoy a memorable countdown celebration with lots of delicious food, sparkling drinks, great music and merriment with family and friends for only P2,888 nett per person, inclusive of one glass of sparkling wine or sparkling juice. Admission begins at 7 p.m., and the buffet is available from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. This offer is available to in-house guests for just P2,223 nett per person.

With your family and friends surrounding you this Christmas season, find the meaning of true ‘’home’’ this holiday season at Novotel Manila, a home for every heart. Packed in this highly regarded international brand hotel is a complete experience where you would feel at home and take time to enjoy the moments that matter.

For inquiries and reservations, please call (02) 8 990 7888 or email [email protected] More information about Novotel Manila Araneta City, its facilities and services are available at www.novotelmanilaaranetacity.com.