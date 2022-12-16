^

Food and Leisure

Richard Gomez thinks of wife Lucy Torres, late lola during Christmas

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 16, 2022 | 2:00pm
Richard Gomez thinks of wife Lucy Torres, late lola during Christmas
The Gomez family consisting of (from left) Juliana, Lucy and Richard.
Lucy Torres-Gomez via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Richard Gomez loves to eat just like any other Filipino, but Christmas servings often have him remembering the women in his life, particularly his wife Lucy Torres, their daughter Juliana, and his late grandmother Lydia.

The actor-politician admitted to being nostalgic during Christmastime, especially as it reminds him of his time with his late lola.

“When September comes around, she already starts preparing her fruitcakes so that they are ready and delicious by Christmastime," Richard recalled. "I remember going with her to Quiapo to buy the ingredients in bulk. She would really make a lot and sell them or give them away to family and friends."

The Leyte's 4th district representative added that when Lydia passed away, his aunt would be the one to continue the family's fruitcake tradition, one that he still anticipates and considers delicious.

Other than fruitcakes, Richard said he also remembers his grandmother for her Binagoongan na Baboy and Brain Omelette with Onion Leeks.

Related: 'Makunat talaga ako': How Richard Gomez saved his first million at 20

These days, Richard nurtures his love for Christmas with Lucy and Juliana. Lucy is particularly invested in everything else apart from food, which he often handles himself.

“Lucy really likes to set up the house. Right after Halloween, naka-set up na 'yung Christmas tree namin sa bahay and it's really Lucy who prepares all the gifts. She would spend sleepless nights preparing gifts for people," Richard shared.

Some of their Noche Buena dishes are staples like Queso de Bola and holiday ham, while some special servings include Sinigang, Richard's own Callos or Beef Bourguignon, and Juliana's pastries such as cookies, bread and bagels.

“We’d really spend a lot of time chatting [in the kitchen]. That’s why I make sure our kitchen is conducive for us to have fun and spend time together," said Richard. “Parang ang sarap ng feeling when you see them enjoying the food that you cooked, lalo na pag nauubos."

RELATED: Richard Gomez advises daughter Juliana not to pick someone like him for boyfriend

JULIANA GOMEZ

LUCY TORRES

LUCY TORRES-GOMEZ

RICHARD GOMEZ
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Richard Gomez thinks of wife Lucy Torres, late lola during Christmas
1 hour ago

Richard Gomez thinks of wife Lucy Torres, late lola during Christmas

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Richard Gomez loves to eat just like any other Filipino, but Christmas servings often have him remembering the women in his...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Ex-Presidential Spokesman Martin Andanar finds new passion as professional home cook
1 day ago

Ex-Presidential Spokesman Martin Andanar finds new passion as professional home cook

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Former Presidential Secretary Martin Andanar just added a new title to his name.
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Marian Rivera shares recipes; other festive eats for holidays 2022
3 days ago

Marian Rivera shares recipes; other festive eats for holidays 2022

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
It is a given that many households are already planning their Christmas and New Year menus. Classic favorites will be...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
7 in 10 consumers say delivery is a permanent part of their life today: Grab&rsquo;s Delivery Trend Report
3 days ago

7 in 10 consumers say delivery is a permanent part of their life today: Grab’s Delivery Trend Report

3 days ago
Seven in 10 consumers say deliveries are a permanent part of their life today, because they like the convenience and immediacy...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Fried chicken is the most-ordered food by Filipinos &mdash; report
6 days ago

Fried chicken is the most-ordered food by Filipinos — report

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Data collected by delivery and ride-hailing service Grab has shown that Filipinos mostly order fried chicken and ha...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
'Twist, lick, dunk in your area': BLACKPINK collaborates with Oreo, named TIME's Entertainer of the Year 2022
8 days ago

'Twist, lick, dunk in your area': BLACKPINK collaborates with Oreo, named TIME's Entertainer of the Year 2022

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
Kpop group BLACKPINK will be collaborating with popular biscuit brand Oreo for special products, activities, platform engagements,...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with