Richard Gomez thinks of wife Lucy Torres, late lola during Christmas

MANILA, Philippines — Richard Gomez loves to eat just like any other Filipino, but Christmas servings often have him remembering the women in his life, particularly his wife Lucy Torres, their daughter Juliana, and his late grandmother Lydia.

The actor-politician admitted to being nostalgic during Christmastime, especially as it reminds him of his time with his late lola.

“When September comes around, she already starts preparing her fruitcakes so that they are ready and delicious by Christmastime," Richard recalled. "I remember going with her to Quiapo to buy the ingredients in bulk. She would really make a lot and sell them or give them away to family and friends."

The Leyte's 4th district representative added that when Lydia passed away, his aunt would be the one to continue the family's fruitcake tradition, one that he still anticipates and considers delicious.

Other than fruitcakes, Richard said he also remembers his grandmother for her Binagoongan na Baboy and Brain Omelette with Onion Leeks.

Related: 'Makunat talaga ako': How Richard Gomez saved his first million at 20

These days, Richard nurtures his love for Christmas with Lucy and Juliana. Lucy is particularly invested in everything else apart from food, which he often handles himself.

“Lucy really likes to set up the house. Right after Halloween, naka-set up na 'yung Christmas tree namin sa bahay and it's really Lucy who prepares all the gifts. She would spend sleepless nights preparing gifts for people," Richard shared.

Some of their Noche Buena dishes are staples like Queso de Bola and holiday ham, while some special servings include Sinigang, Richard's own Callos or Beef Bourguignon, and Juliana's pastries such as cookies, bread and bagels.

“We’d really spend a lot of time chatting [in the kitchen]. That’s why I make sure our kitchen is conducive for us to have fun and spend time together," said Richard. “Parang ang sarap ng feeling when you see them enjoying the food that you cooked, lalo na pag nauubos."

RELATED: Richard Gomez advises daughter Juliana not to pick someone like him for boyfriend