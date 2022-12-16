From appetizers to dessert toppings: 5 surprising things you could do with MAGGI Savor!

For those long overdue reunions, it’s time to flex your skills and turn meals into a "Savorventure"—a bold flavor adventure with just a dash of MAGGI Savor—with dishes that can stun and satisfy every kind of foodie.

MANILA, Philippines — MAGGI Savor is one of the pantry staples every Filipino household can’t live without. With its concentrated umami, it’s no wonder why MAGGI Savor is so indispensable in everyday cooking.

Read on to discover five unusual ways to level up parties with the fam or BFFs this Christmas with easy yet adventurous recipes using MAGGI Savor.

1. Dessert toppings

You might be asking how liquid seasoning could possibly be used as an ingredient in desserts. MAGGI Savor Chili is an absolute must-have to give sugary dishes another dimension.

This recipe is irresistible on its own, but can also give any sweet dessert an unexpected twist.

Savory & Spiced Candied Peanuts

Procedure

Combine peanuts, sugar water and MAGGI Savor Chili in a nonstick pan. Mix well and turn on heat.

Mix over medium heat until syrup starts to thicken and evaporate. Continue cooking until thick syrup starts to caramelize and coat the peanuts.

Once peanuts are golden brown, transfer and spread on a sheet tray to cool completely.

Serve or transfer into a jar with an airtight lid for later. You can top it on a chocolate cake or ice cream for a spicy, savory kick!

2. Appetizers

There’s no better time than Christmas and New Year to try out all your favorite food trends!

This recipe for Chili Bacon Jam on Toast can be part of a grazing table or that butterboard you’ve been dying to DIY, and guaranteed to drive away the hangry-vibes while catching up.

Chili Bacon Jam on Toast

Procedure

Sauté bacon in a dry pan until light golden brown. Strain and set aside.

Add onion to the same pan and sauté until golden brown. Pour vinegar and cook for 1min

Add bacon, sugar, dissolved coffee and MAGGI Savor Chili. Cook until thick.

Transfer to a serving container and serve with toasted bread. You can substitute the baguette with your favorite bread or crackers.

3. Glazes, gravies and sauces

You can make any dish extra. Give the family Noche Buena a new twist by pairing mom’s embutido with homemade gravy or her Chicken Galantina with a glaze made with Maggi Savor Classic.

Here’s a simple recipe for a glaze or sauce that can be made just 10 minutes before the family sits down to a hearty feast!

Glazed Embutido







Procedure

Combine pork, carrot, onion, pickle relish, raisins and bell peppers. Season with MAGGI Magic Sarap and MAGGI Savor Classic. Mix well and divide into 4 portions.

Brush a little oil on aluminum foil and flatten 1 portion of the mixture. Twist both ends of aluminum foil to tighten. Repeat with the rest of the ingredients.

Steam for 30mins and set aside to cool completely. Remove aluminum foil.

Sauté Embutido in butter until golden brown, remove and set aside. 3mins

Add MAGG Savor Classic, banana catsup and sugar in the same pan. Simmer to make a glaze. Place back Embutido to coat with the glaze.

Slice Embutido, transfer on a serving plate and pour glaze on.

Chicken Galantina with Gravy

Procedure

Prepare chicken for galantina. Debone leg quarters. Cut all chicken bones into small pieces and reserve to make the gravy. Mince boneless leg quarter and set aside.

Marinate chicken in MAGGI Magic Sarap, MAGGI Savor Classic, calamansi and pepper.

Season ground chicken with 1/2 sachet of MAGGI Magic Sarap and MAGGI Savor Classic. Add onion, carrot, pickle relish and bell peppers. Mix well and keep mixture very cold.

To assemble, brush aluminum foil with 1tbsp of oil. Place boneless chicken, stuffed with ground chicken mixture Roll and seal aluminum foil tightly.

Place in a shallow pan with water and simmer for 30 mins. Set aside to cool for completely.

While cooking the chicken, prepare the gravy by sautéing chicken bones, onion and garlic in butter for 5mins. Add flour and cook for 2mins. Pour water and simmer for 20mins. Strain into a saucepan and season with ½ sachet of MAGGI Magic Sarap, MAGGI Savor Classic and pepper.

Remove chicken from the aluminum foil and sauté using remaining 1tbsp of oil on all sides. Slice into serving portions, transfer into a serving plate and serve with gravy.

4. Home-made dressings

Not gonna lie, but home-made dressings that are made fresh-on-the-day hits different.

With a little MAGGI Savor Calamansi, a few fresh herbs and spices, you can enjoy a variety of salad dressings to make a salad bar for your Media Noche. Let-tuce try this Salad with Savory Mango and Calamansi and Cabbage with Sesame and Calamansi to please the health-conscious.

Salad with Savory Mango and Calamansi Dressing

Procedure

Combine mashed mango, olive oil and MAGGI Savor Calamansi in a small jar. Shake to emulsify the salad dressing. Refrigerate until serving.

Drizzle dressing on top of the salad. Top with onion, cashew and cilantro. Serve chilled.

Cabbage Salad with Sesame and Calamansi Dressing

Procedure

Prepare 2tbsp mango jam, 1/2 cup olive oil, 2 tbsp calamansi or lemon juice, 1tsp MAGGI Savor Chilimansi.

Pour all ingredients in a jar and shake until emulsified.

5. Marinade

MAGGI Savor is not just a topper or flavoring for cooked dishes; it’s also perfect as a pre-cooking marinade and usually combined with an acidic ingredient to help tenderize different types of meats like pork, chicken or beef, to name a few.

Pre-seasoning is an essential step in cooking, especially for grilled dishes as it prevents meats from drying out during the cooking process. In most MAGGI recipes, marinating can take as little as 15 minutes or as long as 12 hours prior to cooking. Taking the time to marinate will ensure that meats retain juiciness and are packed with flavor!

Try a classic Pinoy boodle fight and use MAGGI Savor Hot Chili or MAGGI Savor Chilimansi as a marinade for the Grilled Pork Chop, Savorventure Inasal-Style Boneless Chicken and Savorventure Filipino Style Grilled Beef Steak recipes. Don’t forget to leave it on the table as well!

“MAGGI wants to inspire homecooks to explore the endless possibilities of food,” said ___ “With the help of MAGGI Savor, homecooks can be confident in adding layers to their dishes and drinks – mixing different textures, blending cultural ingredients, and balancing flavors—so that celebrations will always be exciting and unforgettable!”