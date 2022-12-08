'Twist, lick, dunk in your area': BLACKPINK collaborates with Oreo, named TIME's Entertainer of the Year 2022

South Korean girl group Blackpink will return to the country to hold two concerts on March 25 and 26, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop group BLACKPINK will be collaborating with popular biscuit brand Oreo for special products, activities, platform engagements, and a signature line.

"We look forward to bringing millions of Oreo fans and BLINKs together to create moments of play. We hope that the infectious energy of Oreo x BLACKPINK will inspire consumers to Stay Playful & join the exciting activities to follow," said Oreo Southeast Asia Marketing Head Vikram Chandratrey.

The rollout of the collaboration — exclusive to Asia — will be in waves starting in Indonesia this December 2022; the Philippines and Thailand will quickly follow in January 2023, while Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, and South Korea will see the collab drop a month later.

More details about the collaboration will be announced in the coming weeks, particularly special activities, contests, and new BLACKPINK memorabilia.

The announcement of the collaboration comes on the heels of BLACKPINK being named TIME Magazine's Entertainer of the Year for 2022 — a first for a girl group and the second K-pop group to ever earn the title after BTS just two years ago.

The year BTS was given the title by the magazine, BLACKPINK consisting of Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé, was a nominee for TIME's Person of the Year and was even included in TIME's 100 Next list the year before.

Last year's TIME Entertainer of the Year was Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo, and before BTS, it was rapper Lizzo.

“We put in a lot of work so we could look like superwomen,” said Jennie in the TIME article announcing their designation. “We’re very normal girls, at the end of the day.”

2022 saw the group performing at the MTV Video Music Awards, the launch of their second studio album "Born Pink," and sold-out shows for their ongoing world tour.

"BLACKPINK has managed to become the biggest girl group in the world precisely by allowing its members to be solo stars in their own right," said TIME. "The group may be bigger than the sum of its parts, but each of its parts is bigger than most other pop groups’ combined efforts."

BLACKPINK are currently in Europe for their "Born Pink" world tour; they will make their Philippine return on March 2023 for a two-night concert at the Philippine Arena.

