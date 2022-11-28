Merry Moments to watch out for at Ortigas Malls this November and December!

Be entertained by performers under the Philippine Madrigal Singers’ Company of Artists, or meet and greet Santa Claus every Sunday at Ortigas Malls.

MANILA, Philippines — Enjoy Merry Moments at Ortigas Malls this November and December!

Be entertained by performers under the Philippine Madrigal Singers’ Company of Artists at the Estancia Christmas Symphony located at the G/F East Wing on November 20 and 27, and Dececember 11 and 23, at 6 p.m.

You also can catch the Varlez Piano Recital Culminating Activity at the 3/F East Wing on December 18, 11 a.m.

Meet and Greet with Santa Claus every Sunday starting November 20 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m at the Greenhills G/F VMall, Tiendesitas Level 1, Building B and Estancia G/F East Wing.

Bring the whole family to enjoy the Fireworks Displays at the Greenhills Connecticut Arcade Roofdeck and Estancia at Capitol Commons on December 3, 10, 17, 25, 2022 and January 1, and at Central Ave., Ortigas East on December 10, 17, 25, 2022 and January 1, at 7 p.m.