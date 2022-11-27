^

Baskin-Robbins to close shop on December 31

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
November 27, 2022 | 12:34pm
One of the branches of Baskin-Robbins in the Philippines
MANILA, Philippines — Get your favorite Baskin-Robbins flavor from now until supplies last. 

The American ice cream brand and specialty shop is encouraging its loyal customers with promos such as the 'Buy 1, Take 1 on all pints, quarts and half gallons' before it permanently closes shop on December 31, 2022. 

Baskin-Robbins made the announcement yesterday on its Facebook page

"It's been an incredible journey over the last 8 years, but unfortunately we will be permanently closing our doors on Dec. 31, 2022," the notice read. 

It added that as its "gesture of thanks" for the patronage for the last eight years, it will offer promos from November 26 to December 31, 2022.

Apart from the aforementioned "Buy 1 Take 1" promo, the popular ice cream brand will also give a free scoop for any junior/value scoop purchase. They also have a promo for Christmas parties with their tub (86 scoops) sold at only P3,500. 

Fans of the brand left comments on its announcement. 

A patron shared how her daughter was saddened with the news, adding that to her the American ice cream brand is "irreplaceable."

Another user bid farewell to her favorite flavor, Love Potion #31. According to the brand's site, the white chocolate and raspberry flavored ice cream was first introduced in 1995. "Struck with Cupid’s arrow, Love Potion #31 was created to provide sweet relief to broken hearts on Valentine’s Day," read its description. 

Others were nostalgic with stories of how they would visit any of its branches whenever they visited Manila from the province, while there were some who shared how the American ice cream shop was a favorite hangout or dating place. 

In a post last April, the brand posted its list of stores in the country, including in SM Aura, Bonifacio High Street, Glorietta 2 and Alabang Town Center. 

Baskin-Robbins is a chain of ice cream specialty shops with nearly 7,000 locations in almost 50 countries. 

RELATED: Making new memories with Baskin-Robbins ice cream

