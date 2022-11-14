^

Food and Leisure

Miss Earth Australia does a Mang Inasal mukbang

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 14, 2022 | 4:21pm
Miss Earth Australia does a Mang Inasal mukbang
Miss Earth Australia 2022 Sheridan Mortlock
Sheridan Mortlock via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Earth Australia 2022 Sheridan Mortlock did a mukbang challenge, trying different items from Filipino popular fast food Mang Inasal.

In one of her recent posts on her Instagram Story, Sheridan shared with fans her excitement over getting to try Mang Inasal for the first time.
 
“We’re eating good tonight,” she said in one post, where she can be seen holding the fast food’s latest offering, the Family Fiesta.
 
She invited fans to join her on Kumu, where she livestreamed her mukbang.

“I was so excited to try such an iconic local foodery and I was not disappointed. Definitely going back for round 2,” she shared on her Facebook post.
 
The Family Fiesta is the fast food chain's latest offering. Starting at Php 709 for takeout, the Family Fiesta comes in four different bundles, complete with a platter of Java Rice. The bundles are good for four to six people.

RELATED: Miss Earth 2022 pageant season begins

