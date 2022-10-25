Fitness coach, students open Navotas restaurant for health-conscious diners

Valerie Pilar, Charlotte Barretto and Chrismelle Gepilano (from left) own the restaurant Eat Pray Love Nutrition and Wellness Club in Daanghari, Navotas.

MANILA, Philippines — “You don't have to eat less, you just have to eat right.” Displayed prominently for guests to read, this text by the Navotas restaurant's entrance serves as an encouraging thought for those who want to try its healthy offerings as a contrast to the many samgyupsal and tapsilog dining spots nearby.

Located in Daanghari, Eat Pray Love Nutrition and Wellness Club is owned by Chrismelle Gepilano, Charlotte Barretto and Valerie Pilar.

In an interview with Philstar.com, Gepilano said their restaurant is more than a business, but also their outlet for their healthy eating advocacy.

“Ang goal namin kaya namin tinayo ito is to promote health and nutrition. Though alam naman natin nowadays na ang mga tao ay gusto mga samgyup, buffet, kami ginawa namin ito para matikman nila 'yung healthy food namin. Kumakain ka ng masarap yet healthy. Ayon ang advocacy namin, for people to enjoy their food without limitations,” she said.

The three ladies revealed the obvious inspiration for their restaurant's name. Inspired by Julia Roberts' famous movie, Gepilano is a foodie who loves to eat good food. She also has a catering business. Barretto is praying for this restaurant while Pilar loves her family so much.

After meeting the two, Barretto, who is a health coach, became their fitness instructor.

“Gusto nila 'yung food ko. Kunyari ikaw wala kang alam sa mga healthy foods, kakain ka sa labas. 'Pag kumain ka don, hindi 'yon healthy. Kahit vegetables pa 'yan kung may artificial flavor naman, wala din. Kumabaga, sa akin sila kumukuha ng food. Sinu-supplayan ko sila. Hanggang naramdaman nila 'yung changes sa kanila,” Barretto said.

“Hanggang naisip namin na i-offer din sa iba. Sinabi ko sa kanila na gusto ko ngang ilabas. So pumayag sila. Binuo naming 'tong restaurant. May catering business si Chrismelle, si Valerie admin, ako nag-ayos ng food so maganda ang combination. Maganda siya, e, so bakit mo itatago? So, inoffer na namin sa public,” she added.

Barretto also said that their dishes are part of the menu she plans for her fitness students. Their pastas lean more towards light meats and sauces such as tuna, pesto and pomodoro while their salads are mixed with chicken, potato, fruit, tuna or kani. They also offer rice paired with pork tonkatsu, cream dory and grilled or fried chicken. Those who are always on the go can try their pita wraps that comes in flavors like tuna, chicken, turkey and premium ham.

“'Yung food na sine-serve namin dito, ayon din talaga 'yung binibigay ko sa mga alaga ko,” she said, referring to her students.

Barretto also shared eating tips and stressed that it is not advisable to skip meal for fitness' sake.

“Kasi 'yung iba iniisip nila, skip ng breakfast, skip ng lunch or skip ng dinner. Hindi maganda 'yon. Ang proper diet is kakain ka ng breakfast, lunch at dinner pero healthy. Ang binibigay naming carbs dito ay good carbs such as brown rice, camote. Hindi naman 'pag sinabing carbs ay masama. Actually, lahat ng nilagay ko sa menu ay 'yung pinakasimpleng kainin na nakakabusog at the same time healthy,” she said.

Their fried chicken and pork tonkatsu, for example, are deep fried in vegetable oil. “Gumagamit kami ng vegetable oil na less ang risk sa mga sakit sa puso,” Gepilano shared.

“Tsaka 'pag natikman mo siya, wala kang malalasahang mantika. Akala mo baked siya,” Barretto said.

RELATED: 'Shot puno!' San Miguel Beer reveals limited-edition can; toast Oktoberfest with these treats