Rediscovering an old flame in Bangkok

Stumbling onto a new find is like falling in love. It always feels like the first time. Though it has been there for quite some time, you finally notice its impressive beauty and luxury. Welcome to the Amari Watergate Hotel in Bangkok.

No matter how many times you discover this treasure, you never get tired of it. Like rediscovering an old flame that has been fanned anew, especially because it now has something new to offer.

We’ve visited Bangkok so many times and experienced so many shopping malls and jaunts. But our all-time favorite is the Platinum Mall because there you get the best deals at the best prices. There you can find anything and everything you are looking for. Variety is also the name of the game. From female clothes to male clothes, you are spoiled for choice. For the most delicious and value-for-money cuisine, check out their food court. And where else to stay but at the Amari Watergate Bangkok hotel, just a stone’s throw from the Platinum Mall, the river ferry, and more?

We thank our dear friend Annabelle Daokaew for allowing us to revisit this five-star, shining diamond of a hotel in Bangkok. Starting from the entrance, their lobby is set in earthy tones, creating that feeling of warmth. Their iconic chandelier, the “Water Of Life,” featuring individually crafted glass, is reminiscent of rain.

Dashing general manager Sukamal Mondal, who espouses personalized service, shared that their newly refurbished Premier Rooms and Two-Bedroom Suites are truly enticing.

Coming from a traditional Indian family, Khun Sukamal’s journey into the hospitality industry began at a young age. He started his career as a bartender in China, where he swiftly worked his way up to become a restaurant services manager. In 2006, he began his journey with the Onyx Hospitality Group, where he was appointed as the resident manager of Shama Century Park in Shanghai.

His passion and capabilities were quickly recognized within the organization. At a mere 32, Sukamal, was appointed general manager of Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok. Since then, Sukamal Mondal has gone from strength to strength, holding key leadership roles within the Onyx Hospitality Group.

In late 2021, as the hospitality industry prepared to welcome travelers back from all over the world, Sukamal stepped into his current role as general manager of Amari Watergate and area general manager.

Amari Watergate Bangkok is one of the greatest venues in Bangkok for meetings, conventions, and incentive trips, with 26 meeting rooms. GM Mondal shared that Thailand, known as the “Land of Smiles,” is certainly a must-visit, with its food, shopping, culture, nature, and people. At Amari we are in the city center surrounded by shopping centers and easy-to-go-to attractions.

The Amari collection of hotels and resorts by Onyx — the same owner as Mandarin Oriental in Bangkok and Italthai Group — reimagines Thailand’s rich cultural roots and the influence of its dynamic creativity through architecture, design, art, cuisines and, service. Amari’s network of properties spans Thailand, Dhaka, Maldives, Johor Bahru, Penang, Kuala Lumpur, and more.

Their premier rooms are inspired by the life and culture of Thailand. Work from your beautiful room as you admire the skyline views.

Their Breeze Spa will surely invigorate your weary body. My rambunctious sisters Jaqui, Michelle, and Yvonne, plus our Miladay consultant Mike Mina and I experienced pure bliss at their in-house spa. Before your massage, they serve you a shot of Breeze fruit juice: passion fruit, lemon and pineapple. Whether you’re looking to be energized, serene or in a dreamy state, they have a signature mood massage to match. Lavender, verbena and orange fragrant oils were lovingly swathed onto our bodies as aromatherapy oils filled the air. Mood music added an even more relaxing atmosphere as herbal teas were served as an added treat to the pampering session.

For a personal touch, bask in the luxurious comfort of the Executive Lounge with private check-in and -out with a daily breakfast, elegant high tea, happy hour and all-day drinks. This is perfect for individuals, couples and even families who wish to have quality time for each other.

Savor the delectable Italian specialties at Amari Watergate Bangkok.

Over a hearty dinner at the Prego Bangkok, Annabelle, my siblings and Mike toasted and roasted each other in loving banter. We quizzed Annabelle about how she met her charming Thai husband Cherdsak in Baguio. She shared that she has been in Bangkok for over three decades and started her hotel career at The Peninsula Bangkok, The Regent Bangkok, and Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok (now rebranded to Anantara Siam Bangkok). She established a PR boutique company with her daughter and is now the part-time PR and marketing consultant for Amari Watergate Bangkok, while her son Thanawat is the associate director of sales.

Their new Italian restaurant, Prego, serves authentic cuisine. Chef Marco Boscaini is the man behind this restaurant, which has a fully equipped bar and lounge and creates pizza in a wood-fired oven. The crust of their four-cheese pizza is thin and crisp with the cheeses oozing out delectably. Salty anchovies in olive oil add more flavor to this savory dish. Their buttery Risotto Alla Montenara is a multi-awarded dish and among the 100 best risottos in the world. Succulent lamb chops and fresh fish are some of the sumptuous dishes on the menu.

As if that wasn’t enough, try their Amaya Food Gallery, which takes its inspiration from the street food of Asia, complemented by separate Indian, Thai and International sections.

To keep fit and fab, you can take a refreshing dip in their expansive pool, where you can have drinks, juices and smoothies. You can also work out in their spacious gym, play a game of squash or indulge in some Pilates.

They say some things are better experienced than explained. Discover this reimagined and impressive hotel and find out for yourself. You will understand what falling in love is. It’s always like the first time.

The group behind the Mandarin Oriental Bangkok is the same owner as the newly renovated five-star Amari Watergate Hotel in Pratunam, Bangkok.

To book at Amari Watergate Bangkok, check their website www.amari.com, or email [email protected] or call +66 2653 9000. Philippine Airlines flies from Manila to Bangkok daily. Check their website at www.philippineairlines.com, any PAL Ticket Office or your favorite travel agency.

