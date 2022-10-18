'Shot puno!' San Miguel Beer reveals limited-edition can; toast Oktoberfest with these treats

Clark Marriott Hotel General Manager Goeran Soelter said people are now celebrating because of the easing of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and they wanted to give people an authentic celebration of the Oktoberfest.

MANILA, Philippines — Whether beer is around or not, you can always count on Filipinos to party well and hard, and the annual Oktoberfest is the best example of the Philippines' beer-drinking culture.

From within the capital region to major cities in the provinces, Oktoberfest celebrations have been springing around in full force. Continue the celebrations at home or wherever you are with these drinks and treats:

Max’s celebrates 77th Anniversary with deals, collabs, surprises

Max's Philippines/Released From left: Regular Whole Chicken; Anniversary Message Cakes

Max’s Restaurant, the iconic Filipino restaurant chain famous for its Sarap-to-the-Bones® Fried Chicken is celebrating its 77 th anniversary this October.

From its humble beginnings in the Scout Tuazon home of Maximo Gimenez and his niece Ruby Trota in the aftermath of the Second World War, the brand has served generations of families both in the Philippines and across the globe with its iconic heritage dishes and lasting memories. Thus, as a way to gives thanks to fans gained through the years, special deals and surprises are lined up throughout the entire month.

Since 1945, Max’s has been the go-to place for sumptuous Pinoy dishes. To mark this memorable year, its offering the 1945 bundle which consists of the following favorites, new and old:

Regular Whole Chicken

Lechon Kawali Kare-Kare

Any Regular Pancit

Medium Buko Pandan

Pepsi Pitcher or 1.5L Pepsi Bottle

Large Plain Rice

The set is priced at only P1,945, offering savings of as much as P190. It can be purchased for dine-in, take-out, or delivery. Orders can be made through delivery.maxchicken.com or 888-79000 (Metro Manila).



Any celebration calls for sweet treats! Starting October 14, Max’s will be offering its Anniversary Message Cake through its Max’s Corner Bakery imprint, designed to bring joy to any occasion. It’s a soft, fluffy chiffon cake designed with elegant rosette buttercream icing and colorful sprinkles in vibrant, unexpectedly modern hues. Guests can choose from three all-time favorite flavors to indulge in–Vanilla, Mocha, and Chocolate for only P549 (dine-in).

Further commemorating the brand’s 77 th anniversary, it’s also offering P77 off for every purchase of a box of six Ensaimadas (Classic, Yema, or Chocolate) or Mamon starting October 7. This is available in Luzon stores except Naga and Palawan.

As brand that is proudly Filipino, Max’s will be collaborating with popular Pinoy artists for limited-edition sticker packs that reflect the fun and vibrant culture of the country as well as the brand’s signature favorite dishes. This year, the brand is glad to partner with award-winning illustrator Robert Alejandro, one of the pillars of Papemelroti; critically-acclaimed artist Manix Abrera, the man behind the popular Kikomachine Komix; and Chinggay Nuque, widely known as Tita Witty, the creator and co-owner of fun and humorous journals of Witty Will Save the World.

Heineken Silver Smooooth Nights

The popular Dutch beer gathered people around the metro for a night of smooth celebrations at Xylo at the Palace in Bonifacio Global City, featuring sets from DJs Ace Ramos and Mars Miranda. Highlighting the night were Heineken's new beverage the Heineken Silver, which has a smooth, light, refreshing, and crisp taste but still very much like Heineken's signature beer. Magic Liwanag

The Singleton Socials

Outside of beer, even whisky brands were holding parties of their own, with The Singleton bringing back their Socials events post-pandemic to restaurants around Metro Manila.

The Singleton Socials kicked off in Poblacion's Mijo Comfort Food with Erwan Heussaff and Chef Enrique Moreno sharing some of their favorite cocktails mixes and dishes to pair them with.

The Singleton Socials will next head to Ikomai, Kobe Jones, Nikkei, Pardon My French, Salt and Ice, Sen-Ryo, Sunae, and xi by Cafe Guilt.

Whisky Live

Also making a grand return is Whisky Live, where connoisseurs can enjoy over 120 units across 35 brands ranging from whiskey, rum, and other spirits.

Whisky Live Manila 2022 — the first edition since 2019 due to the pandemic — will be back at Shangri-La at the Fort's Grand Ballroom on November 4 and 5, where availing of a day ticket worth around P2,000 can lead to unlimited drinks.

Previous editions used a token and breathalyzer system to ensure visitors are still capable, but because of the pandemic visual cue tests will be done instead like walking in a straight line and reciting the alphabet backwards.

The event will also have cocktails and spirits masterclasses, bar mentorship programs by some members of Asia's Top 50 bars, and a mentoring program featuring Hotel and Restaurant Management students which will culminate in a small competition.

Beer and music at the comforts of your home



Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo The whole barkada can enjoy three different playlists for different moods: REWIND and take a step back with classic OPM hits; TAMBAY and take it easy with chill/lounge music; and GALAW and show your moves through upbeat dance music.

San Miguel Pale Pilsen continues to serve exciting bonding experiences for family and friends with its best-tasting brew. Bringing together people from all walks of life, the iconic Filipino beer connects with the current culture and influences local lifestyle.

To further inspire generations of drinkers, San Miguel Pale Pilsen plugs into music to immerse its followers in a vibe. With the release of its limited edition “Play Pilsen” cans, San Miguel Pale Pilsen lets drinkers explore worlds of music tethered on the brand’s distinct taste.

The whole barkada can enjoy three different playlists for different moods: REWIND and take a step back with classic OPM hits; TAMBAY and take it easy with chill/lounge music; and GALAW and show your moves through upbeat dance music.

Getting started on these delightful playlists is easy. Scan the QR Code found on every limited edition “Play Pilsen” cans; click the link which will lead you to a Facebook post; click the Spotify link and head over to your desired playlist; and listen while enjoying San Miguel Pale Pilsen.

Authentic Oktoberfest

An authentic German Oktoberfest celebration successfully held from October 7 to 8 in Clark Marriott Hotel Parade Grounds.

The move to the Clark Parade Grounds is intended to accommodate a bigger crowd of festival goers; hence, the partnership this year with Clark Development Corporation.

This year’s celebration was a grander event as Clark Marriott’s Oktoberfest retained many of its traditional elements that makes it an authentic German celebration. The world-class Germany-based band, Anton Show, performed original German Oktoberfest music in keeping with the tradition.

And like any genuine Oktoberfest, partygoers treated to sumptuous German cuisine as well as authentic German brew courtesy of Weihenstephaner.

Related: German Oktoberfest takes off in Clark, Pampanga

GrabFood promotes small businesses with Indie Eats

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Must-tries from GrabFood's Indie Eats: Doodletea beverages (left) that even let you customize your drinks' ice level; Evet Kofte kofte - a complete pita sandwich meal with salad (right, top); and Gusto Goto with Sisig and Pares toppings.

GrabFood launches series to prove that small businesses under Indie Eats aren’t just hyped up – they’re simply that good.

When GrabFood launched Indie Eats, it aimed to gather the highest-rated and best-reviewed small businesses in the country. And to prove that the offerings under Indie Eats aren’t all just talk and hype but instead, all sarap, Grab has launched Totoong Sarap, an explosive and tell-all three-part series, with each episode putting a number of Indie Eats restaurants to the test!

The mini-series sees Indie Eats ambassador Sassa Gurl try Indie Eats restaurants and give her honest, no-holds-barred thoughts on each restaurant served – but that’s not all, because for every episode, she’s accompanied by equally honest guests!

Wanna know Sassa Gurl’s and celebrity guest Kiray Celis’ biggest secrets? Better watch the first episode where their honesty is tested with a lie detector device as they also rated Indie Eats restaurants! Make sure to watch the second episode right after to see Sassa Gurl with an unexpected yet wacky pairing who are known to give their brutally honest thoughts: kids!

For the final episode, be treated to another truth reveal party with Sassa Gurl, this time accompanied by the two guests known not to pull any punches. They’re two queens in their own right and may or may not be known for slapping co-stars for a living… find out who they are soon enough!

Be updated on everything Indie Eats and don’t miss out on an episode by following Grab on Facebook! Order from the Indie Eats tile on GrabFood and support small businesses today, and don’t forget to leave your own review!

Mouthwatering goodness in a buffet

From ghost kitchen to physical restaurant, Illo’s now offers buffet as they opened their newest restaurant in Makati.

In an interview with Philstar.com, the brand’s business development director Mark Anthony Agapito and Chief Executive Officer and chef N Rovillos said they received clamor from their patrons, that’s why they decided to have a buffet restaurant.

“Sinubukan namin ng weekened yung buffet sa Greenhills kasi ang dami ngang demand hanggang natuloy-tuloy nam” Rovillos said.

“We feel like Illo’s has different markets. Nong binuksan namin yung second restaurant sa Greenhills, sinubukan namin yung the same concept which is ala carte dining. We feel like yung market sa Greenhills is yung family buffet style. Sinubukas namin mag-buffet,” Agapito added.

Chef Claude Tayag launches new 7-Eleven creations

Photo release 7-Eleven Chef Creations x Linamnam

Running out of options for your next "ulam"? There’s no need to worry because the country’s neighborhood convenience store is bringing you options – fiesta style.

Known for its reputation of making restaurant-quality dishes from different cuisines more affordable and accessible for everyone, 7-Eleven now puts the focus on local flavors. It’s a Pinoy feast with the latest Chef Creations collaboration with Chef Claude Tayag with a new four-set line of single-serve, heat-to-eat packs.

Customers can choose from any of the four Filipino meal variants to take home or on-the-go. Whatever is your go-to comfort Filipino food, there’s always a meal to satisfy. For anyone who’s craving for a lighter bite, try IloIlo’s famous pork and innards noodle dish Batchoy (P95) or Malabon’s famed Palabok (P95) with shrimp sauce topped with cooked shrimp, chicharon, tinapa flakes, and hard-boiled egg.

For a more fulfilling set, have a taste of Bataan’s best with Sinampalukang Manok (P115), their own take of chicken sinigang made with tamarind leaves and pulp, or spice it up with Bicol’s famous Bicol Express (P95) flavored with real chilies, coconut milk, and shrimp paste.

The Chef Creations x Linamnam line is the newest go-to single-serve meals to enjoy solo or with friends, families or co-workers for a no-hassle, affordable, and accessible Filipino feast anytime, anywhere.

Also part of the line is the traditional Filipino dish Pork Sinigang sa Kamias (P105) made with real kamias and served with assorted vegetables that was launched previously.

7-Eleven has always been known to innovate products to better cater to the needs of the greater public. With the premium rice line of Chef Creations, they continue to provide convenient solutions to meal prep woes and limited ulam options for customers with busy schedules. Whether at work, school, or home, or enjoyed alone, with loved ones or the whole gang, wherever there’s a 7-Eleven store nearby, it’s always a fiesta — even on a budget.

New king in town

Photo release Burger King, known as the “Home of the Whopper," has a new ruler.

Move over because there’s a new king in town. The rise of the Chicken King, equally deserving of the crown, has made its way to Manila, Philippines, and it's taking over BK stores.

In photos launched on Burger King Philippines’ Facebook page, it can be seen from the restaurant’s store’s facade, menu board, and dining area, is now all about the Chicken King.

The takeover comes on the heels of the arrival of the newest chicken sandwich player – Chicken King. It is a chicken sandwich royally made with a generous portion of chicken thigh muscle patty, slowly marinated in flavorful herbs and spices, and carefully cooked to golden brown perfection for that juicier and meatier taste in a big crunchy bite. Tucked between soft buttery potato buns with fresh tomatoes and crunchy lettuce, and topped with creamy mayonnaise, the Chicken King is the new must-try chicken sandwich today.

“We are excited for Filipinos to try the newest Chicken King worthy of the title ‘king’ for its hefty portions and bold flavors.” said John Velasco, Country General Manager of Burger King Philippines.

The addition of Chicken King to BK’s menu is the restaurant’s latest move to expand its kingdom in the chicken sandwich territory and give guests, who are the real kings, the very best experience. “We’ve given the Chicken King the royal treatment to make it perfect for chicken sandwich lovers who deserve the royal treatment themselves. And for those who already love our flame-grilled Whopper and other offerings, this will be another king to their hearts and stomachs too,” added Velasco.

Hungry fans can now get their hands on the Chicken King from select stores in Mega Manila, Pampanga, Rizal, Cavite, Laguna, and Bulacan, or order via the BK APP, BKdelivery.com.ph, and partner delivery services like Grabfood and Foodpanda, to bestow their judgment and crown it for themselves.

How Donny Pangilinan makes his days extra magical

Photo release Actor Donny Pangilinan is the newest endorser of Magic Crackers

Magic can be found anywhere – it can be random encounters, unexpected surprises, or little things that make you happy every day. Actor Donny Pangilinan attracts magic into his life through his hobbies, the close connections he makes in and outside of acting, and an attitude of gratitude for the opportunities he receives.

Adding to his growing list of accomplishments is becoming the newest endorser of Jack ‘n Jill Magic Crackers. “I feel so blessed and grateful that I’m part of the Magic family!” Donny said. “It’s such a fun brand that I really do see myself eating it every day. I’m just excited to share this with all of my supporters and those who want to know more about Magic Crackers and all its products.”

And as the newest member of the Magic Crackers family, Donny shared some simple tips on how people can make their days fun and more magical.

Start your day with a goal : No matter how busy you may be, Donny believes that doing something that will keep you going is the best way to start your day. “It can be small goals that can be as simple as making your bed, listening to a specific song, or watching a TED Talk,” he said.

: No matter how busy you may be, Donny believes that doing something that will keep you going is the best way to start your day. “It can be small goals that can be as simple as making your bed, listening to a specific song, or watching a TED Talk,” he said. Surround yourself with good people: Donny loves spending time with his loved ones because “they help me stay on track despite my busy schedule, and they keep me on my feet.” His advice is to connect with people that bring out the best in you and push you to reach your dreams. The young actor makes moments with loved ones more magical by doing the things they love such as traveling, playing sports, and arranging get-togethers at home. “For your family gatherings, you can make a charcuterie board with Magic Flakes Plain as its creamy-sarap and tamang alat flavor goes well with cheese, ham, and fruits. It’s one of my favorites,” Donny shared.

Donny loves spending time with his loved ones because “they help me stay on track despite my busy schedule, and they keep me on my feet.” His advice is to connect with people that bring out the best in you and push you to reach your dreams. The young actor makes moments with loved ones more magical by doing the things they love such as traveling, playing sports, and arranging get-togethers at home. “For your family gatherings, you can make a charcuterie board with Magic Flakes Plain as its creamy-sarap and tamang alat flavor goes well with cheese, ham, and fruits. It’s one of my favorites,” Donny shared. Do things with confidence: “I think it’s about remembering why you’re doing what you’re doing, making sure you put your heart and mind into what you do. Whatever you’re doing at the moment, you have to be all in. Can’t be one foot in, one foot out,” Donny said. As an actor, Donny has to work with different people so he makes sure that he builds chemistry with them, and it’s about taking the extra step to get to know someone. “Put your walls a bit lower and allow yourself to be a little vulnerable and more open to each other. That’s the biggest secret to building chemistry, I think.”

“I think it’s about remembering why you’re doing what you’re doing, making sure you put your heart and mind into what you do. Whatever you’re doing at the moment, you have to be all in. Can’t be one foot in, one foot out,” Donny said. As an actor, Donny has to work with different people so he makes sure that he builds chemistry with them, and it’s about taking the extra step to get to know someone. “Put your walls a bit lower and allow yourself to be a little vulnerable and more open to each other. That’s the biggest secret to building chemistry, I think.” Be a light to someone’s day: It’s also important to share the magic with other people through simple gestures of kindness. “The way to bring magic to anyone's day is to be a light – say something simple but nice and sincere to make their day, and be there to listen to them,” Donny said. Another simple way to brighten up people’s day is by sharing a pack of Magic Flakes with them for merienda.

Additionally, Donny extends this effort to all his fans, saying, “The biggest thing for me is to connect with them. Being able to make them smile and make them happy is just the cherry on top of everything.” He added that he makes sure to bring something different with every project to bring more enjoyment to fans. “Grabe yung efforts nila. This is our way of giving back to them.”

Donny may be busy with work and personal activities, but he’s proof that you can always bring happiness and enjoyment to everyone around you.

RELATED: Oktoberfest-ready: Must-try craft beers at October Fiesta 2022