German Oktoberfest takes off in Clark, Pampanga

At the event’s press conference last Wednesday, Clark Marriott Hotel General Manager Goeran Soelter said people are now celebrating because of the easing of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and they wanted to give people an authentic celebration of the Oktoberfest.

MANILA, Philippines — An authentic German Oktoberfest celebration is back in the country from October 7 to 8 in Clark Marriott Hotel Parade Grounds.

“We want to give authenticity to it. So that's why we are rolling the brand based from Germany. That's why we have German beer in order to really try to make it as authentic as possible,” Soelter said.

“And I think, you know, if you can't get the ticket to Munich to go to the Octoberfest, hopefully this will be the next best thing. And that's what we want to deliver. So it's a bargain; come to Clark!”

The move to the Clark Parade Grounds is intended to accommodate a bigger crowd of festival goers; hence, the partnership this year with Clark Development Corporation. With this move, this year’s festivities promise to be bigger and better since the German tradition was first introduced to Clark in 2019.

While this year’s celebration will be a grander event, Clark Marriott’s Oktoberfest will still retain many of its traditional elements that makes it an authentic German celebration. The world-class Germany-based band, Anton Show, returns and will perform original German Oktoberfest music in keeping with the tradition.

And like any genuine Oktoberfest, partygoers will be treated to sumptuous German cuisine as well as authentic German brew courtesy of Weihenstephaner.

“This year’s celebration is our way of welcoming back Clark Marriott Hotel’s loyal customers while reinforcing the ties that bind the brand to our customers since we’ve opened here in Clark,” he said.

Located in Clark Freeport Zone in Pampanga, Clark Marriott Hotel offers five-star hospitality in the central business district of Clark Freeport Zone. The hotel features 260 well-appointed rooms and suites, six restaurants and bars, and premium amenities. It is currently the only Department of Tourism-certified five-star hotel in Region 3.

