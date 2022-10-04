Chicken United: Bringing together Pinoys with every delicious bite

MANILA, Philippines — The past few years have been wrought with challenges, with polarizing issues leaving the country divided. Needless to say, the pandemic has turned our world upside down.

Over the pandemic, foodpreneur Alfonso Ang Hortaleza witnessed the sad closure of many of his favorite restaurants and chicken joints, leaving many foodies like him frustrated and disheartened by what was left in the market.

Taking matters into his own hands and wanting to bring back soulful comfort food to Pinoy palates, Hortaleza launched Chicken United in Manila.

“Through Chicken United, we wanted to bring back joy and that sense of fun and surprise into our pagsasalo. And when it comes to meals, Filipinos really come together. In this time of divisiveness, Chicken United aims to bring people together through shared plates,” he said.

Proving itself to be a cut above the rest, Chicken United serves up delicious chicken thighs and wings – juicy, flavorful and crunchy to the bite. The breaded fried chicken comes in 9 different flavors and is available in 6pc and 12pc orders (thighs or wings), made for sharing or enjoying solo! Biting into each is simply a sensory delight!

Photo Release Chicken United's Kimchi Burger

Enjoy Chicken United’s Signature Fried Chicken with their specially curated sauces on the side. The bestsellers include the Dinakdakan, spicy tangy Korean Gochujang and the surprisingly fun Drunk BBQ.

Their tasty lineup also includes the variants: Bradford Curry, New York Buffalo and Honey Sriracha, which tickle the taste buds with different spices and heat levels. If you’re looking for a more adventurous bite, try the new Pineapple Spice Fried Chicken, which excites with its fresh Chicken United’s partner sauces.

On the menu, you will also find their celebrated Sauced Up Fried Chicken, which includes the Osaka Takoyaki (bestseller) and the Garlic Parmesan – all sure to be favorites, even among your picky eaters.

Other meaty offerings include Chicken United’s Burgers – Curry Chicken and the Honey Garlic Kimchi – which highlight a perfectly cooked chicken fillet layered with greens on a soft brioche bun.

Also, have your fill by complementing your mains with different sides like Coleslaw, Mac and Cheese, Dynamite with Cheese and the hearty Dirty Rice.

“For peace of mind, have a piece of Chicken United. Find the perfect flavors, textures and complementing bites,” ends Hortaleza.

Chicken United recently opened up its Marikina Cloud Kitchen to cater to a wider market.

To order, message 0976 035 3869. For more information, visit www.burpcentral.com.