^

Food and Leisure

New local snack brand OSH! promotes healthy lifestyle via guilt-free snacking

Philstar.com
September 23, 2022 | 11:00am
New local snack brand OSH! promotes healthy lifestyle via guilt-free snacking
OSH! Oh So Healthy! is a fresh, new brand flexing a variety of treats that are deliberately made to promote health and proper nutrition.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Who says you can’t enjoy snacks if you want to look, feel and be actually healthy? It’s time to rave about guilt-free snacking treats you can munch on any time of the day!

The glow-up version of anytime-snacks is now available from OSH! Oh So Healthy! This fresh, new brand is flexing a variety of treats that are deliberately made to promote health and proper nutrition without forcing deprivation, so you can have fun eating in between meals, while doing your homework, playing your favorite mobile game, binge-watching on Netflix or just hanging out with the gang.

“Healthy food need not be bland and boring anymore,” says Almay Gaw-See, the head of Innovative Packaging Industry Corporation.

“Our brand is synonymous to great-tasting, guilt-free snacks of unsurpassed quality,” she added.

Promoting healthy Pinoy lifestyle

The brand advocates healthy eating by leading by example.

“OSH! also makes it a commitment to continue spreading the word about the importance of living a healthier lifestyle and making better choices when it comes to food,” See shared.

The sustainable snack brand boasts of plant-based products that are non-GMO, low in calories, gluten-free, cholesterol-free, preservative-free and non-fried.

OSH! defies the conventions by turning popular local fruits and crops into innovative, healthy snacks produced after meticulous research and development processes.

While more people start to cringe at the age-old junk food products, it’s time to switch on your taste imagination and try the healthy Guava Purple Yam Banana crisps or the Mango Sweet Potato Banana chips. How about indulging in Coconut Purple Yam Banana to spruce up an idle morning or afternoon?

Get ready to exclaim, “Oh my gosh! That’s OSH! upon discovering and trying each variant from its line of cool, trendy snacks. Among the other must-try products are the sour cream-flavored Veggie Crisps, Choco Mango Dipped Crisps, the spicy Kimchi Crisps and OSH! Pops. Be surprised to discover and enjoy each offering from the line.

For a healthy nation

Aside from offering healthy, delicious snacks, OSH! definitely hits different by helping people enjoy better lives. First, the company sources the fruits it uses from the local produce.

This way, it supports sustainability for our farmers, providing them with better income opportunities. Patronage of homegrown harvests also helps promote local crops so consumers would be more aware of their abundance and nutritional value.

At the same time, the OSH! maker ensures the welfare of its own workforce. It promotes overall well-being internally by encouraging its people to get into regular Zumba classes and be part of annual team building and other fun physical activities.

Moreover, during the onset of the ongoing pandemic, the company was quick to provide free flu vaccines for protection, at a time when COVID-19 shots were not yet available.

Later on, it coordinated with the local LGU to make sure all its staff get convenient and organized access to available COVID-19 vaccines.

“Overall, OSH! is a Filipino brand from a Filipino company that has been working devotedly to help bring out a better you in a better country through its highly-committed people. That is what makes us stand out,” See concluded.

 

OSH! can now be stashed online through Lazada, Shopee, Zalora, BeautyMNL and the OSH! website and online store.

You can also buy the treats at brick-and-mortar shops and supermarkets (SM, The Marketplace, Robinsons Supermarket, Landmark, Unimart, AllDay, South Supermarket, S&R and Landers) in the metro and in key cities nationwide. OSH! is also available at SM Kultura, SM Snack Exchange, Watsons, Duty Free Philippines, Real Food, SaladStop! and Go! Salads.

HEALTHY EATING
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
New local snack brand OSH! promotes healthy lifestyle via guilt-free snacking
48 minutes ago

New local snack brand OSH! promotes healthy lifestyle via guilt-free snacking

48 minutes ago
OSH! Oh So Healthy! is a fresh, new brand flexing a variety of treats that are deliberately made to promote health and proper...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Oktoberfest-ready: Must-try craft beers at October Fiesta 2022
1 day ago

Oktoberfest-ready: Must-try craft beers at October Fiesta 2022

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Filipinos always know how to put on a party, a fiesta if you will, even it means adding a Pinoy touch to international celebrations...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Whiskey and common sense
1 day ago

Whiskey and common sense

By Bea Trinidad | 1 day ago
C Lounge at Conrad launched their Whiskey Nights, held every Wednesday this month. The hotel bar offers a stunning view of...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
In the Garden of lively delights
1 day ago

In the Garden of lively delights

By Igan D’Bayan | 1 day ago
Let’s admit it.
Food and Leisure
fbtw
At home or at Solaire Oktoberfest will be lit
1 day ago

At home or at Solaire Oktoberfest will be lit

By Sharwin Tee | 1 day ago
Growing up, I always thought that Oktoberfest was a Filipino invention. I mean, the word “October” was spelled...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Okada Manila unveils premier Executive Lounge
4 days ago

Okada Manila unveils premier Executive Lounge

4 days ago
Located on the 19th floor of the Coral Wing, the Executive Lounge’s interiors exude classic elegance with a warm and...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with