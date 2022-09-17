^

Food and Leisure

What to expect as Olive Garden makes a new home in the Philippines

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 17, 2022 | 2:39pm
What to expect as Olive Garden makes a new home in the Philippines
Composite image of the first Olive Garden in the Philippines and some of its signature dishes
Olive Garden / released

MANILA, Philippines — One of the United States of America's most popular restaurants has crossed the seas and made its way to the Philippines as Olive Garden prepares to redefine hospitality.

The Italian-American restaurant is the largest chain of its kind in the US, and its very first Philippine store located in SM Mall of Asia only adds to the restaurant's growing fame.

As one would expect, Olive Garden will be serving their classic dishes such as their Lasagna, Chicken Parmigiana, Chicken Alfredo, and Chicken and Shrimp Carbonara.

Those looking for more authentic Italian dishes can look forward to their Shrimp Scampi and their world-famous Fettucino Alfredo.

Related: Three Philippine restaurants included in 2022 50 Top Pizza for Asia-Pacific region

It wouldn't be Olive Garden without their much-celebrated breadsticks — which often come with sauces for dip — soups, and salads, all of which are unlimited to reflect "the spirit of Italian generosity."

Very much like the American branches, the interior of the first Olive Garden in the Philippines will make customers comfortably feel at home with its earth tones (yes, including olive green) and natural textures reminiscent of the Italian countryside.

If customers prefer to eat alone or take in the view outside of the mall, there is a bar area and al fresco seats available, so everyone can be accomodated to their liking.

Olive Garden officially opened in SM Mall of Asia's South Entertainment Mall wing on September 12, and is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

RELATED: Chef Boy Logro shares farm life, pandemic lessons, shifting from TV to vlogging

ITALIAN

OLIVE GARDEN
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Chele Gonzalez opens a destination seafood restaurant in a resort paradise
2 days ago

Chele Gonzalez opens a destination seafood restaurant in a resort paradise

By Scott and Therese Garceau | 2 days ago
Aqua Boracay owner Antonio L. Co wanted only the best: Ed Calma for design, The Curator for drinks, and chef Chele Gonzalez...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Starbucks Philippines increases all beverage prices by P5
3 days ago

Starbucks Philippines increases all beverage prices by P5

By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Starbucks Philippines announced that they will be increasing prices of all of its beverages by P5 starting September 13 amid...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Trending food vlogs on spotlight at mall food fair
4 days ago

Trending food vlogs on spotlight at mall food fair

By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Shangri-La Plaza recently held an appetizing culinary event with the Tasty Feast that happened in the Grand Atrium last ...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
'Parsley into Filipino Adobo?': Uncle Roger blasts Geoffrey Zakarian's take on Adobo
August 30, 2022 - 4:47pm

'Parsley into Filipino Adobo?': Uncle Roger blasts Geoffrey Zakarian's take on Adobo

By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit | August 30, 2022 - 4:47pm
On his YouTube channel, Uncle Roger basically roasted Zakarian's take on the world-famous Filipino viand. 
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Conrad Manila celebrates &lsquo;Taste of Malaysia&rsquo; with guest chef from Hilton Kuala Lumpur
Sponsored
August 30, 2022 - 3:00pm

Conrad Manila celebrates ‘Taste of Malaysia’ with guest chef from Hilton Kuala Lumpur

August 30, 2022 - 3:00pm
Experience the aromatic and diverse flavors of Malaysian cuisine with “Taste of Malaysia” featuring guest chef...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Chef Boy Logro shares farm life, pandemic lessons, shifting from TV to vlogging
Exclusive
August 30, 2022 - 2:54pm

Chef Boy Logro shares farm life, pandemic lessons, shifting from TV to vlogging

By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit | August 30, 2022 - 2:54pm
Chef Boy Logro sits down with Philstar.com to talk about his life during the pandemic, his cooking school, and his plans to...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with