What to expect as Olive Garden makes a new home in the Philippines

Composite image of the first Olive Garden in the Philippines and some of its signature dishes

MANILA, Philippines — One of the United States of America's most popular restaurants has crossed the seas and made its way to the Philippines as Olive Garden prepares to redefine hospitality.

The Italian-American restaurant is the largest chain of its kind in the US, and its very first Philippine store located in SM Mall of Asia only adds to the restaurant's growing fame.

As one would expect, Olive Garden will be serving their classic dishes such as their Lasagna, Chicken Parmigiana, Chicken Alfredo, and Chicken and Shrimp Carbonara.

Those looking for more authentic Italian dishes can look forward to their Shrimp Scampi and their world-famous Fettucino Alfredo.

It wouldn't be Olive Garden without their much-celebrated breadsticks — which often come with sauces for dip — soups, and salads, all of which are unlimited to reflect "the spirit of Italian generosity."

Very much like the American branches, the interior of the first Olive Garden in the Philippines will make customers comfortably feel at home with its earth tones (yes, including olive green) and natural textures reminiscent of the Italian countryside.

If customers prefer to eat alone or take in the view outside of the mall, there is a bar area and al fresco seats available, so everyone can be accomodated to their liking.

Olive Garden officially opened in SM Mall of Asia's South Entertainment Mall wing on September 12, and is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

