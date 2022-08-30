^

Conrad Manila celebrates ‘Taste of Malaysia’ with guest chef from Hilton Kuala Lumpur

August 30, 2022 | 3:00pm
Savor Malaysian favorites such as: Nasi lemak, Kari kambing dengan kentang (Lamb curry with potatoes), Ayam masak merah (Braised chicken with tomatos and chili paste), and Ayam bakar dengan kuah percik (Roasted chicken with percik sauce), among others.
MANILA, Philippines — Experience the aromatic and diverse flavors of Malaysian cuisine with “Taste of Malaysia” featuring guest chef Karim Mustaffa at Conrad Manila’s award-winning, all-day dining restaurant, Brasserie. 

Running until September 16, “Taste of Malaysia” was formally launched with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Tourism Undersecretary Verna Buensuceso, Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Eduardo Menez, Malaysian Embassy to the Philippines Deputy Head of Mission Mohd Fareed Zakaria, Malaysian Embassy to the Philippines Tourism Attache Yazlina Yahya, and Conrad Manila General Manager Linda Pecoraro.

“We are truly delighted to have Chef Karim from Hilton Kuala Lumpur with us to indulge our patrons with authentic Malaysian feasts that capture our neighboring country’s rich and vibrant culture through its deep and wonderful flavors,” Pecoraro said.

Paying homage to his roots in the coming celebration of Malaysia’s National Day, Chef Karim shares the spotlight with Conrad Manila’s Executive Chef Warren Brown and his team.

Together, these master chefs treat guests to Malaysian favorites such as nasi lemak, kari kambing dengan kentang (lamb curry with potatoes), ayam masak merah (braised chicken with tomatos and chili paste) and ayam bakar dengan kuah percik (roasted chicken with percik sauce), among others.

As an added sensory feast, Brasserie on 3’s interactive theater kitchen stations are bedecked and inspired by Malaysian culture, with select international and favorite local dishes also available.

Diners are also invited to sample the “Junglebird” mocktail, inspired by the popular tiki cocktail created at Hilton Kuala Lumpur’s Aviary Bar in the 70s.

A lucky diner will also get a chance to win a Three Days, Two Nights’ Stay at Hilton Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.*

“Taste of Malaysia” is available daily for buffet lunch and dinner, with prices starting at P2,450 nett per person. Brasserie on 3 is open 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. for lunch and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. for dinner.

Conrad Manila observes stringent health and safety measures in line with local government guidelines and Hilton’s own CleanStay initiative and holds the Department of Tourism “Safety Seal.”

 

For inquiries and reservations, call +63 2 8833 9999, e-mail [email protected] or visit www.conradmanila.com . Follow @conradmanilph on Facebook and @conradmanila on Instagram for updates.

*Terms and conditions apply. Per ?DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-149665 Series of 2022.

