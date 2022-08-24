Food trip down memory lane: Heritage food, drinks to toast History Month 2022

MANILA, Philippines — Beverages Heineken and Red Bull both celebrate new milestones in the Philippines having accomplished achievements that will further boost their popularity in the country.

Heineken recently launched their new drink Heineken Silver, which has a smooth, light, refreshing, and crisp taste but still very much like Heineken's signature beer.

Like the original, Heineken Silver was also created by master brewers and uses the brand's famous A-yeast and quality pure malt.

This is the second project done by Heineken Philippines, which was set up during the COVID-19 pandemic, after the 0.0 — a non-alcoholic drink that still tastes like beer.

Related: Filipino rum hailed 'best in the world'; Bacolod Rum Fest returns

Meanwhile, Red Bull crowned the winner of the Philippines' first Dance Your Style National Finals, with Baguio-based waacker Mickey Yatar besting 15 other dancers for the title.

Mickey will be the country's representative to the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Finals in Johannesburg, South Africa later this December, where he will face competitors from over 30 countries.

The new champion said he will consult his fellow national finalists, each with their own distinct dance styles, as he prepares for the World Finals in South Africa.

Red Bull Dance Your Style sees the crowd choosing the winner during a battle between two dancers instead of a panel of judges, with an extra round often called to break a tie.

Mickey won four tough battles on his way to the title, literally climbing up a metal support in the final round.

Related: Destileria Limtuaco, Karabella collaborate for alcoholic gelato

New chicken offers for spicy or small cravings

Photo release The new Junior Spring Chicken may be featherweight in size but big on taste.

Max’s Restaurant, the iconic Filipino restaurant chain famous for its Sarap-to-the-Bones Fried Chicken is launching two new flavorful chicken options for its fans. First, it’s introducing Junior Spring Chicken, a whole serving just the right size for solo cravings. It’s also welcoming its Spicy Chicken Platter back on the menu to keep guests warm this rainy reason.

The new Junior Spring Chicken may be featherweight in size but big on taste. It’s a whole chicken best enjoyed solo to satisfy those cravings. No need to share the best parts of the chicken, because it’s already meant to be consumed to the bones by one hungry chicken fan looking for a protein overload. It’s perfect with fresh dinner rolls and soft butter, just like how it was consumed when Max’s first started way back in 1945. Diners can even add some side dishes to it like Pancit Canton and Lumpiang Ubod for a more complete, filling meal. The Junior Spring Chicken is priced at only P399 for dine-in and comes with a choice of homemade Kamote Fries or Kamote Chips as a starter.

Just in time for the rainy season where people look for ways to keep warm, Max’s is bringing back its Spicy Chicken Platter — its classic fried chicken recipe with a spicy twist to beat the blues and cold weather. It gives just the right kick of spice for everyone to enjoy. Each platter is composed of eight hot and spicy assorted chicken pieces and served with crunchy homemade Kamote Chips that perfectly match and balance the taste of the chicken. Guests may also opt for Classic Chicken Platter for those who want to stick to the original flavor. Each eight-piece platter is priced at only P799 for dine-in. Starting August 15, these new chicken offers will be available for dine-in, take-out or delivery via delivery.maxschicken.com or 888-79000 (Metro Manila).

Avocado August

Photo release Avocado August products are available all throughout the month of August at The Podium and the online store Sebastiansicecream.com.

Avocado is available year round, but it's only in August when it becomes abundant enough that the price goes down to a level where I can make it into ice cream at a price point that is accessible to customers. Unlike other fruit like berries or mangoes, it does not freeze well as the color turns brown and the flavor can turn bitter over time, so there is a sense of immediacy to the season as it is only during this time that it is truly abundant.

So now that it's Avocado season once again, we're bringing back 2 fan-favorite ice creams as well as introducing five all-new products, consisting of two returning ice creams and five new products (one ice cream and four novelties). Each one uses a different flavor profile displaying the range of versatility of Avocado, which is with wonderful buttery richness that goes with a lot of different ingredients.

Ice cream flavors include Avocado Dream, Avocado Machiatto that blends together coffee and avocado ice creams with chunks of dark chocolate and toasted almonds; and Avocado Strawberry swirled in a ribbon of strawberry sorbet made with real strawberries.

Meanwhile, the frozen novelties include Avocado Peanut Butter Dive Bar, hand-dipped into sweet peanut butter and sprinkled with roasted peanuts; Avocado Chocolate Chip Chilly Burger made with milk chocolate chip avocado cookies filled with avocado ice cream; Avocado Almond Poppits or bite-sized nuggets of the brand's signature avocado ice cream dipped in white chocolate and toasted almonds; and Avocado Butter Cake Ice Cream Cake made with layers of freshly-baked Avocado Butter Cake, avocado cce cream and milk almond crumb.

Landers now in Pick.A.Roo, open even for non-members

Photo release “One of our goals is to cater to the needs of users, whatever and wherever they may be. That’s why we are constantly updating our brand portfolio to cover not only food and grocery shopping and delivery, but also brands for home improvement, pet care, mom and baby needs, and so much more. We want to provide Filipinos with even more options for convenient, app-based shopping and delivery, especially during the pandemic and beyond,” Kevin Tan, co-founder of Pick.A.Roo, said.

As it celebrates its second anniversary this August, all-in-one, on-demand, premium lifestyle delivery app Pick.A.Roo proudly welcomes two exciting partners on board – COOP and Central Market by Landers Superstore – both exclusively available on the app. These much-anticipated additions are just the two of the thousands of premium brands available to this emerging leader in homegrown delivery apps.

“One of our goals is to cater to the needs of users, whatever and wherever they may be. That’s why we are constantly updating our brand portfolio to cover not only food and grocery shopping and delivery, but also brands for home improvement, pet care, mom and baby needs, and so much more. We want to provide Filipinos with even more options for convenient, app-based shopping and delivery, especially during the pandemic and beyond,” Kevin Tan, co-founder of Pick.A.Roo, said.

Now hosting twice the number of brands under its portfolio, the app lets users browse and shop from 1,800 premium and noteworthy brands. The list includes supermarkets like Landmark, Shopwise, SNR, The Marketplace, and Robinsons Supermarket; restaurants like Mary Grace, Scout’s Honor, Cibo, Single Origin, Tim Ho Wan, and Din Tai Fung; as well as other specialty stores like Ace Hardware, True Value, Baby Company, Executive Optical, Ogalala, Pet Lovers Centre, and many more.

The growing homegrown delivery app is the first startup investment of Agile Digital Ventures, Inc. led by Tan. Tan partnered with tech executive Crystal Gonzalez to develop the app, which was rolled out in 2020 at the height of the pandemic.

“Aside from providing topnotch delivery service, we made sure to make it an avenue that can support the local economy and help make Filipinos’ lives better by creating more jobs, particularly through our growing pool of riders and shoppers,” Tan said.

Building a diverse portfolio of brands is just one way the app sets itself apart from other delivery apps. Its unique features include Mall-In-1 Delivery, which lets users order from multiple stores in one mall (including Uptown Mall, Power Plant Mall, The Podium, Glorietta, Greenhills, SM Megamall, Eastwood Mall, and more, depending on the user’s location), pay for the items, and get it all in one go; and the Order from Abroad feature, which lets users based abroad to order through the app from wherever they are and have the items delivered straight to the doorsteps of their loved ones in the Philippines. It has also expanded its platform through www.pickaroo.com, so customers can also order their groceries online using their computers or smartphones.

The app also introduced the Zoom In/Zoom Out feature on the app so users can have a closer look at photos of the items, and a real-time Track Rider feature. Further, the app is also now two times faster and offers users two times more savings through regular deals and promos.

“We are consistently rolling out features that are unique to our app, all with the goal of making the shopping experience for our customers so much easier, more convenient, and maybe even something that they can look forward to doing. We envision the app to be a Philippine unicorn startup that every Filipino can be proud of. To be able to do that, we are always working very hard to make our app one of the—if not the—best Filipino-made app,” Gonzalez said.

Today, the app has a 700,000-strong user base and has partnerships with 4,000 stores in Metro Manila, 315 in the South, and 25 in the North, servicing 22 cities so far in Metro Manila, Cavite, and even as far north as Pampanga.

This August, the app celebrates its anniversary by allowing users to enjoy Buy-1-Get-1 and Buy-2- Get-A-Freebie deals, free upsizes, cashbacks and discounts for credit card purchases, special sales, and P2 delivery fees on certain days and select brands. And for loyal users and VIPs, even more rewards and promos await.

Jollibee Group relaunches Yoshinoya with beefed-up menu, new store design



Photo release All beefed up to offer a bowl of culinary surprises, the Jollibee Group is bringing the authentic Yoshinoya experience in the Philippines, as it re-opens this August 19 the Glorietta 1 Mall (Makati) branch of Japan’s world-famous Beef Bowl Chain.

“Japanese food lovers in the metro are in for a treat. We will give our customers the authentic Yoshinoya experience, as if they were dining in Yoshinoya Japan. This forms part of our commitment to offer Filipinos with great tasting food and make Yoshinoya the No. 1 Japanese quick service restaurant in the country,” said Ned Bandojo, Business Development Head of Jollibee Group Foreign Franchised Brands.



The relaunched Yoshinoya will offer a beefed-up menu bannered by the brand’s world-famous bestseller, the gyudon or beef bowl. The brand's beef bowl features thin strips of tender beef, slowly simmered in the brand’s signature gyudon sauce. The gyudon bowl can be enjoyed in many ways, including adding togarashi, red ginger, green onions, and even cheese toppings. Yoshinoya Philippines also offers “onsen” egg or the traditional Japanese slow-cooked egg with custardy egg white and egg yolk, as an optional topping that makes the beef bowl comfortingly creamy.



Also on the menu are other must-try Japanese favorites like tempura, chicken karaage, chicken teriyaki, and beef yakiniku. Yoshinoya’s tempura or crispy fried shrimp is coated in traditional Japanese-style tempura batter. For its karaage, the Japanese Style Fried Chicken showcases thick cuts of chicken leg and thigh marinated in special marinade, deep-fried until crisp golden brown. These dishes are served over steamed Japanese rice.



Want more to satisfy your cravings? The brand will also offer ramen and other side dishes such as gyoza, kani salad, miso soup, among others. For dessert, customers can enjoy the brand’s Matcha Mochi Ice Cream and Coffee Jelly.



To complete the dining experience, all of the restaurant chain's stores in the Philippines will be redesigned with a contemporary and casual Japanese style that exudes an authentic, light, and welcoming feel. The opening of the new store officially seals the Jollibee Group’s first foray into Japanese food. The group recently formed a joint venture with Yoshinoya International Philippines Inc. to establish the Yoshinoya Jollibee Foods, Inc, which will operate the Yoshinoya stores in the country, with plans to expand to 50 stores in the long term. Like the humble beginnings of the Jollibee Group, Yoshinoya started as a family-run shop located at Nihonbashi Fish Market in Tokyo. Today, it has over 2,000 global locations.

Healthy, hearty version of Ilocano Lusay using Duru Bulgur

Photo release While Lusay is traditionally made with egg noodles and longganisa, you can create an updated version using hearty and healthy ingredients such as tuna and Duru Bulgur wheat.

Ilocano cuisine is known for tasty dishes using available ingredients and straightforward cooking owing to the practical and industrious nature of the locals. One of the popular Ilocano dishes is Lusay, which is a noodle dish filled with flavour from the local bagoong or fish paste. It is often enjoyed as an appetizer or a filling snack.

While Lusay is traditionally made with egg noodles and longganisa, you can create an updated version using hearty and healthy ingredients such as tuna and Duru Bulgur wheat. While tuna has Omega-3, Duru bulgur is high in fiber and folate to make your Lusay dish not only delicious, but also packed with nutrients that are good for your heart.

Duru Bulgur can be a fiber-rich alternative to rice and noodles, and can be used in different ways such as soups, as a pairing with meat and vegetable meals, pilaf, and even desserts. You can find high-quality Duru Bulgur wheat in The Goodwill Market online catalogue, among other well-curated items that fit your health-conscious lifestyle. Check out this Duru Bulgur-based Lusay recipe and visit The Goodwill Market at www.goodwill.market for more recipe ideas using this super food, and have your pantry essentials, snacks, skincare, and health supplements delivered direct to our doorstep.

Ingredients:

1 cup of Duru Bulgur (Coarse Bulgur)

½ cup of chopped tomatoes, deseeded

½ cup of thinly sliced onions

½ cup of canned tuna

2-4 tbsp of Bagoong Ilocano

Black pepper

Procedure:

1. Wash Duru Bulgur (medium) and cook in the rice cooker until tender.

2. When cooked, spread it on a tray and put it inside the chiller

3. Chop tomatoes and onions.

4. Drain tuna and add to a mixing bowl

5. Add the tomatoes and onions

6. When Bulgur is cold, add it to the mixing bowl with the rest of the ingredients.

7. Drizzle Bagoong Ilocano and pepper to taste.

8. Serve cold.

Five canned tuna meals to try

Canned tuna is an ever-reliable pantry staple that’s a perfect match with rice, but there are many other ways to enjoy this versatile, protein-packed ingredient. To help Filipinos explore exciting recipes using easy-to-find ingredients, the Doña Elena Cuisinera Club tapped social media’s most-followed food content creators to showcase their unique yet affordable recipes using Doña Elena Tuna in Sunflower Oil. And with the added boost from Doña Elena Olive Oils, anyone can have healthy and delicious comfort foods that the whole family can enjoy. Photo release

Tuna Corn Chowder

Nothing is more comforting on rainy days than a warm bowl of soup. Who would think that you can whip up hearty homemade soup using canned tuna! This Tuna Corn Chowder recipe is easy to prepare, with no elaborate ingredients needed. Make this nourishing soup even healthier with the protein-packed Doña Elena Tuna Chunks, along with Doña Elena Pure Olive Oil. It can be your main meal or as a delicious side to a fried dish.

Tuna Okonomiyaki

Fans of Japanese food will certainly love this version of the beloved snack okonomiyaki. This savory pancake is quick and easy to prepare using a variety of ingredients that are at hand. Give it a twist by using Doña Elena Tuna Chunks in Sunflower Oil as your source of protein – it’s 100% pure tuna without added extenders and preservatives. Make it even healthier with Doña Elena Pomace Olive Oil.

Tuna Croquette with Mayo Turmeric Dip

If it’s a perfect crunch that you crave, this recipe can be a quick and healthy fix. Whether it’s a snack to accompany your favorite K-Drama series or a pica-pica for your streaming party, these tuna croquettes are sure to hit the spot. Make sure to use high-quality Doña Elena Tuna Chunks in Sunflower Oil and Doña Elena Pomace Olive Oil for a healthy and crunchy dish.

Mediterranean Lettuce Wrap with Homemade Pesto Sauce

Go on a taste adventure with this Mediterranean-inspired dish made with MSG-free and preservatives-free Doña Elena Tuna Chunks in Sunflower Oil. Add an extra layer of flavor with Doña Elena Virgin Olive Oil. Try making this simple, yet deliciously healthy meal that comes complete with protein and seasonal greens for you and your family.

Tuna Adlai Fried Rice

Give this Chinese fave a new twist by substituting adlai for rice, and making it even healthier by using Doña Elena Tuna Chunks in Sunflower Oil and sautéing with Doña Elena Pure Olive Oil. Using adlai also helps to support the farmers who are planting this traditional grain in areas such as Northern Mindanao and the Cordillera region.

Whichever dish you decide to make, you can be sure that our dish is high-quality and healthy with Doña Elena 100% Tuna in Sunflower Oil that is made of high-quality tuna, rich in Omega-3, and has no added preservatives, extenders, and MSG. Doña Elena Olive Oils are also good for the body, as they are packed with monounsaturated fats and antioxidants. For more recipe ideas visit Doña Elena Cuisinera Club Facebook. Doña Elena 100% Tuna in Sunflower Oil and Doña Elena Olive Oils are available in all groceries and supermarkets nationwide. Buy online at www.AceMarket.ph and Fly Ace Corporation’s Lazada and Shopee pages.

National Siopao day

Photo release Chunky Asado Siopao

Last August 22, Chowking celebrated National Siopao Day as it offered a buy 1, take 1 promo for their best-selling Chunky Asado Siopao.

Customers can still enjoy Chowking's Chunky Asado Siopao in any branch nationwide, through the delivery website (chowkingdelivery.com), via the restaurant chain's app, or even on food delivery platforms.

RELATED: 'Bed' weather diet: Rainy day treats, recipes to try