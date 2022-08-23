Marvin Agustin's Cochinillo, cakes now selling in first-ever mall stallÂ 

Marvin Agustin's Cochinillo, cakes now selling in first-ever mall stall

Marvin Agustin has opened the physical stall of his cloud kitchen called Secret Kitchen. It offers Cochi Plate that features slices of cochinillo with choice of salad, rice or noodles (top right) and baked goods like Kerot Cake (bottom right).

MANILA, Philippines — It only began as a way to challenge himself at the height of the pandemic, but actor Marvin Agustin's Cochinillo and baked goods online business now has its brick-and-mortar stall — and more are coming.

Last July, the actor opened Secret Kitchen at the Food Hall of Uptown Mall in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig. It had its soft opening last May.

Secret Kitchen is the physical store that offers his take on the famous Spanish roasted suckling pig. It offers Cochinillo, which can be ordered whole a day prior, as well as Cochi Plates, a generous plate that is composed of slices of Cochinillo with its crispy skin; choice of salad, rice, noodles or combination of either of the three; and soup made from simmering the Cochinillo bones for hours. It is drizzled with Toum, a tangy, flavorful Lebanese sauce made from crushed garlic and egg whites.

The business also offers his baked goods and pastries.

From pandemic hobby to booming business

Like many who were into baking at the onset of the pandemic, Marvin went to his kitchen and started whipping up baked goods, like banana cake and carrot cake, which he fondly calls Kerot Cake, while in quarantine.

Fans took notice and orders started pouring in. The actor then decided to buy a bigger oven. When he finally bought it, he has a new problem. While his baking time had been cut to a day from the previous non-stop two-day baking with his sister, he has now more downtime and was thinking of new ways to maximize his expensive oven in the garage.

"Gusto mong i-maximize (oven), doon nanganak 'yung Cochinillo. Anong magagawa natin sa oven? Eh, may cravings kami noon ng roast pork. I like creating dry rubs sa mga steaks so inapply ko dito. Naka-chamba! Ayun. Cochinillo was born," the actor shared to Philstar.com.

He also sought the help of his favorite supplier of suckling pig who taught him how to butterfly the meat.

Cochi was born on his social media where he initially offered the Cochinillo. Then followed his baked goods under his Mr. Vin Munchies brand. He has now added several cakes that include Mango Cashew Sansrival, Chocolate Caramel Cake, Strawberry Cheesecake, and Ube Cheesecake, with the ube sourced from the famous Good Sheperd brand. It also offers melts-in-your-mouth Toasted Almond Sansrival Cake and Ice Cream and Cheese Cheddar Ensaymada.

Owning up to mistakes

In December 2021, Marvin faced one of his biggest setbacks. On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, he was deluged with complaints. Some customers complained that their suckling pig was burnt, not crispy or undercooked.

Marvin immediately took to social media to apologize. He even went to personally extend his apologies to some of the disgruntled customers.

"Well, honestly, 'yun naman ang ginawa ko as soon as I encounter problems and challenges. Maraming nalungkot, nagalit. We've addressed it properly. I actually talked to them, I called them. Some I visited to say sorry," Marvin recalled. "'Yun nga ang sinasabi ko. I guess I'm really from the food industry and this is what I love. 'Pag mahal mo ang ginagawa mo, ayaw mong masira. Hindi naman maiiwasan 'yung pagkakamali 'di ba? What we do after that mistake is what would really matter and what would stick to people."

He is happy to report that some of those customers have remained to be his loyal patrons.

'Making magic together'

The ups and downs of the food business is nothing new to his new partner, Chef Ed Bugia of the Pino and Pipino restaurant fame.

Chef Ed knows all too well these challenges as he experienced first hand how hard it was for the restaurant, food and beverage industry during the pandemic.

"Wala na kasi, I sold my own restos during the pandemic. I don't know if you're familiar with the Pino, Pipino, Burger Project. Wala e. Pandemic e. So, tara let's join forces," Chef Ed shared.

Together, they put up Yummyverse. Marvin is the president and founder while Chef Ed serves as its culinary director. Marvin's sister is also one of its partners.

Secret Kitchen, Cochi and Mr. Vin Munchies are some of the food concepts under Yummyverse. They have more to come but these brands are still confidential.

Chef Ed is still part of Mimi&Bros in Taguig, a concept patterned after the walk-up bars in Los Angeles, United States. Marvin, meanwhile, is still part of the SumoSam and Wolfgang's Steakhouse group.

Chef Ed and Marvin have been friends for a long time since they worked together in GMA-7's cooking reality show "Kitchen Superstars" in 2011. Marvin was the host while Chef Ed was its consultant.

"We check and balance. Pwede kaming magtanungan. Dati tiwala mo sarili mo lang. At least now, we have check and balance. But this is his show, his brainchild. Most of the concepts that we will be creating together will be offshoots ng Cochi," Chef Ed said.

Apart from Secret Kitchen, Mr. Vin Munchies will have its separate stall beside one of the cinemas in Uptown Mall. It will offer baked goods, pastries and coffee.

