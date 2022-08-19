^

Food and Leisure

Celebrate mid-autumn season with Grand Hyatt Manila’s exquisite mooncake flavors

Philstar.com
August 19, 2022 | 11:00am
Celebrate mid-autumn season with Grand Hyatt Manilaâ€™s exquisite mooncake flavors
This year’s mooncake collection include the traditional white lotus and red bean, along with contemporary confections such as black sesame, ube and white lotus with salted egg yolk.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — In celebration of the Moon Festival, Grand Hyatt Manila welcomes the season with a luxury mooncake collection in five delicious flavors, handcrafted by the hotel’s Chinese chefs from its premier Chinese restaurant, No.8 China House.

This year’s baked favorites include the traditional white lotus and red bean, along with contemporary confections such as black sesame, ube and white lotus with salted egg yolk.

These sweet and savory round-shaped creations are presented in an elegantly designed gift box, making it a perfect gift for family, friends and business partners. The single mooncake is priced at P388 and the box of four at P2,388 net.

Grand Hyatt Manila’s mooncake collection is available until September 10 at Florentine located in the hotel lobby. Guests may also order online through Dine at Home at bit.ly/DineAtHomeGHM.

For bulk orders with a minimum of 20 boxes, a 48-hour notice is required. Receive a complimentary delivery to one location within Metro Manila for 50 boxes and above.

 

For inquiries and orders, call (63 2) 8838 1234 or email [email protected]. For updates on the hotel’s latest promotions, follow Grand Hyatt Manila on Instagram @grandhyattmanilaph and on Facebook, www.facebook.com/GrandHyattManilaPh.

GRAND HYATT MANILA

MID-AUTUMN FESTIVAL

MOON FESTIVAL

MOONCAKE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Celebrate mid-autumn season with Grand Hyatt Manila&rsquo;s exquisite mooncake flavors
1 hour ago

Celebrate mid-autumn season with Grand Hyatt Manila’s exquisite mooncake flavors

1 hour ago
In celebration of the Moon Festival, Grand Hyatt Manila welcomes the season with a luxury mooncake collection in five delicious...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Chowking celebrates National Siopao Day on August 22 with buy 1, take 1 promo!
1 day ago

Chowking celebrates National Siopao Day on August 22 with buy 1, take 1 promo!

1 day ago
What better way to celebrate this day than indulging in the country’s number one Asado Siopao?
Food and Leisure
fbtw
It&rsquo;s time to discover this hidden gem in Manila&rsquo;s restaurant scene
1 day ago

It’s time to discover this hidden gem in Manila’s restaurant scene

By Therese Jamora-Garceau | 1 day ago
One of the hidden gems of Manila’s restaurant scene is Sunae Asian Cantina, the eponymous eatery of chef Christina Sunae,...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
A spirited homecoming for a pinoy rum master
1 day ago

A spirited homecoming for a pinoy rum master

By Scott Garceau | 1 day ago
The night gets underway with Lee Watson, owner of The Spirits Library in Poblacion, purveyor of rare books, bottles and spirits,...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Accor's MGallery hotel property debuts in Philippines
1 day ago

Accor's MGallery hotel property debuts in Philippines

1 day ago
The reimagined Admiral Hotel Manila – MGallery pays tribute to an early 1940s iconic landmark and relives the grandeur...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
'Supremely moist': Jollibee's Chickenjoy reigns as best fast-food fried chicken in US
2 days ago

'Supremely moist': Jollibee's Chickenjoy reigns as best fast-food fried chicken in US

By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
After four rounds of competing in four categories that included 16 fried chicken brands, Jollibee's Chickenjoy managed to...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with