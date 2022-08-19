Celebrate mid-autumn season with Grand Hyatt Manilaâ€™s exquisite mooncake flavors

Celebrate mid-autumn season with Grand Hyatt Manila’s exquisite mooncake flavors

MANILA, Philippines — In celebration of the Moon Festival, Grand Hyatt Manila welcomes the season with a luxury mooncake collection in five delicious flavors, handcrafted by the hotel’s Chinese chefs from its premier Chinese restaurant, No.8 China House.

This year’s baked favorites include the traditional white lotus and red bean, along with contemporary confections such as black sesame, ube and white lotus with salted egg yolk.

These sweet and savory round-shaped creations are presented in an elegantly designed gift box, making it a perfect gift for family, friends and business partners. The single mooncake is priced at P388 and the box of four at P2,388 net.

Grand Hyatt Manila’s mooncake collection is available until September 10 at Florentine located in the hotel lobby. Guests may also order online through Dine at Home at bit.ly/DineAtHomeGHM.

For bulk orders with a minimum of 20 boxes, a 48-hour notice is required. Receive a complimentary delivery to one location within Metro Manila for 50 boxes and above.

For inquiries and orders, call (63 2) 8838 1234 or email [email protected]. For updates on the hotel’s latest promotions, follow Grand Hyatt Manila on Instagram @grandhyattmanilaph and on Facebook, www.facebook.com/GrandHyattManilaPh.