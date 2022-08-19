^

Food and Leisure

'Tag-tipid' hacks: Here are 3 budget-friendly activities na masarap 'sulit-ulitin!'

August 19, 2022 | 5:43pm
Treating yourself does not have to mean spending a lot. Here are three top activities you’re sure to enjoy, without having to break the bank.
MANILA, Philippines — With the next payday still a few days away and your excitement to have fun and treat yourself is running high, the best solution at this point is to get extra creative!

Here are three top activities you’re sure to enjoy, without having to break the bank:

1. Enjoy a movie night at home

Movie nights are a fool-proof way of having fun at little to no cost. Whether it’s a horror flick or a romcom, you’re sure to have a blast!

2. Stroll or bike through your neighborhood

Not only are you having fun while also stepping out of the house and being active, but you might also just stumble upon your favorite new place to hang out right in your own neighborhood.

Of course, remember to always practice the safety protocols!

3. Share a 'masarap sulit-ulitin' meal with family and friends 

After a long day, there is nothing more satisfying than ending it with a delicious meal at your favorite "ihawtastic" place! Swing by your favorite Mang Inasal branch and order their "Ihaw-Sarap" Savers—a complete meal for only P99.

Enjoy the char-grilled goodness of Regular Chicken Inasal with rice, the flavorful Palabok with 1-piece tender Pork BBQ or the crunchy, meaty Pork Sisig with rice.

All are served with your choice of softdrink, iced tea or red gulaman at only P99 each. Talk about a deal! 

See? Treating yourself does not have to mean spending a lot. Get your favorite "Ihaw-Sarap" Savers via dine-in, take-out or by visiting https://manginasaldelivery.com.ph/.

You can also place an order via the Mang Inasal Delivery App, or through other food delivery apps like GrabFood and foodpanda.

 

Want to make sure you aren’t missing out on any other great promos and deals from the country's “Ihaw-Sarap” expert? Follow Mang Inasal on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or check out the website at www.manginasal.com.

