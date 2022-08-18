Chowking celebrates National Siopao Day on August 22 with buy 1, take 1 promo!

Pulling out all the stops, Chowking will offer a buy 1, take 1 promo for its bestselling Chunky Asado Siopao!

MANILA, Philippines — Save the date! August 22 is National Siopao Day!

And what better way to celebrate this day than indulging in the country’s number one Asado Siopao? Pulling out all the stops, Chowking will offer a buy 1, take 1 promo for its bestselling Chunky Asado Siopao.

From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on August 22, customers can enjoy this promo in any Chowking branch nationwide, through the Chowking Delivery website (chowkingdelivery.com), via the Chowking App, or even on food delivery platforms.

Known for its Hong Kong-style Asado filling packed in a soft, fluffy bun, the Chowking Chunky Asado Siopao boasts of its full-bodied roasted flavor which is achieved through a meticulous slow-roasting process. Each siopao is infused with a generous amount of sauce, guaranteed to satisfy every customer.

Don’t forget to mark your calendars for August 22 and share your National Siopao Day experience using the hashtag #ChowkingNationalSiopaoDay and tag ChowkingPH on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Tiktok.

For more details on National Siopao Day, follow the Chowking Facebook page here.

National Siopao Day – B1T1 DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-148685, Series of 2022