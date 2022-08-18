^

Food and Leisure

Chowking celebrates National Siopao Day on August 22 with buy 1, take 1 promo!

Philstar.com
August 18, 2022 | 10:20am
Chowking celebrates National Siopao Day on August 22 with buy 1, take 1 promo!
Pulling out all the stops, Chowking will offer a buy 1, take 1 promo for its bestselling Chunky Asado Siopao!
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Save the date! August 22 is National Siopao Day! 

And what better way to celebrate this day than indulging in the country’s number one Asado Siopao? Pulling out all the stops, Chowking will offer a buy 1, take 1 promo for its bestselling Chunky Asado Siopao.  

From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on August 22, customers can enjoy this promo in any Chowking branch nationwide, through the Chowking Delivery website (chowkingdelivery.com), via the Chowking App, or even on food delivery platforms. 

Known for its Hong Kong-style Asado filling packed in a soft, fluffy bun, the Chowking Chunky Asado Siopao boasts of its full-bodied roasted flavor which is achieved through a meticulous slow-roasting process. Each siopao is infused with a generous amount of sauce, guaranteed to satisfy every customer. 

Don’t forget to mark your calendars for August 22 and share your National Siopao Day experience using the hashtag #ChowkingNationalSiopaoDay and tag ChowkingPH on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Tiktok. 

 

For more details on National Siopao Day, follow the Chowking Facebook page here

National Siopao Day – B1T1 DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-148685, Series of 2022 

CHOWKING

JOLLIBEE FOODS CORP.
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Chowking celebrates National Siopao Day on August 22 with buy 1, take 1 promo!
31 minutes ago

Chowking celebrates National Siopao Day on August 22 with buy 1, take 1 promo!

31 minutes ago
What better way to celebrate this day than indulging in the country’s number one Asado Siopao?
Food and Leisure
fbtw
It&rsquo;s time to discover this hidden gem in Manila&rsquo;s restaurant scene
10 hours ago

It’s time to discover this hidden gem in Manila’s restaurant scene

By Therese Jamora-Garceau | 10 hours ago
One of the hidden gems of Manila’s restaurant scene is Sunae Asian Cantina, the eponymous eatery of chef Christina Sunae,...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
A spirited homecoming for a pinoy rum master
10 hours ago

A spirited homecoming for a pinoy rum master

By Scott Garceau | 10 hours ago
The night gets underway with Lee Watson, owner of The Spirits Library in Poblacion, purveyor of rare books, bottles and spirits,...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Accor's MGallery hotel property debuts in Philippines
18 hours ago

Accor's MGallery hotel property debuts in Philippines

18 hours ago
The reimagined Admiral Hotel Manila – MGallery pays tribute to an early 1940s iconic landmark and relives the grandeur...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
'Supremely moist': Jollibee's Chickenjoy reigns as best fast-food fried chicken in US
1 day ago

'Supremely moist': Jollibee's Chickenjoy reigns as best fast-food fried chicken in US

By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
After four rounds of competing in four categories that included 16 fried chicken brands, Jollibee's Chickenjoy managed to...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Get to taste Japan in Tokyo Tokyo's newest Wagyu Cubes Bento
Sponsored
2 days ago

Get to taste Japan in Tokyo Tokyo's newest Wagyu Cubes Bento

2 days ago
Amplify your love for Japan this June, during the Tokyo Tokyo Festival, as it marks the highly anticipated comeback of the...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with